Cry beloved Dembare

Opinion / Columnist

The most successful football team in Zimbabwe, Dynamos, is not having a good season. For the club, it is pouring rather than raining.Dynamos FC has a rich history in Zimbabwe's football history. Formed in 1963, it has weathered all the harsh football conditions. Playing in the African football jamboree, Dynamos proved to be the most powerful juggernaut.The club's incredible run in the 1998 Champions League, spearheaded by Sunday Chidzambwa, was truly amazing to witness. Now, the club that consistently draws and commands a sizable crowd is being destroyed.The club took part in what is known as the money-spinning stage in 1998. I still well remember the game where the Dynamos were wearing white jerseys and it was played at the giant National Stadium. Even though we lost to Ghana's Hearts of Oak by a goal, the game was mouthwatering.The match was played under floodlights. There was an electrifying crowd ready to witness the Glamour Boys in action. Despite the loss, Chazunguza managed to qualify for the finals. The National Sports Stadium was packed to the rafters.The Glamour Boys, as they are popularly known by their legions, were in their final mini-league match. The only goal was scored by Joe Fameyeh in the 87th minute. Therefore, no team lost by a goal to Dynamos in this specific context, as Dynamos were the ones who lost 1-0 to Hearts of Oak. Masimba Dinyero was outstanding in that match.I remember arriving at the giant stadium with my late friend Innocent Kadzima around 3pm with long winding queues already forming.Taxis and commuter omnibuses did a brisk business on that day. The city was reverberating with Dynamo's songs. That is the Dynamos that I knew. The city was painted blue all over.There was a carnival atmosphere in the stadium.The team that created such a significant and unforgettable history is currently in danger of dissolving. Dynamos might have gone public on the stock exchange by now, but alas, it is now licking its wounds. At the moment, the club needs a good and sound administration.Dynamos is a huge brand that shouldn't be handled like a tuck store. Since Chazunguza is larger than anyone else, it cannot be headed by someone with a self-serving goal.Bernard Marriot Lusengo's involvement in a high-profile fraud case, accused of illegally manipulating the club’s share register to acquire a 51% shareholding in Dynamos FC (Pvt) Limited, is a cause of concern. Marriott must just stay away from the club and allow a proper board of trustees to run the club.The club now lacks the funds to recruit talented players to join the team. Despite playing football for over 60 years, the team does not own a stadium and must rent one.Due to poor administration, this most popular football team is currently struggling with relegation. Without a doubt, the outmoded Division One League will be their next stop. We shall soon write the club's obituary unless a miracle is performed to rescue it.Email - konileonard606@gmail.comX- @Leokoni