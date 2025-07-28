Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

What we experience in Zimbabwe is no longer load shedding - It's an energy crisis

20 secs ago | Views
Downplaying the gravity of a crisis may offer short-term comfort, but in the long run, it only deepens the problem.

In Zimbabwe today, the term "load shedding" has become a household phrase - repeated so often and so casually that it has lost the urgency it once carried. 

To directly receive articles from Tendai Ruben Mbofana, please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08

Power outages lasting up to 16 hours a day are now a regular part of life, and Zimbabweans have come to expect darkness, silence from their electrical appliances, and cold meals as part of their daily routine. 

Yet we must pause and interrogate whether what we are experiencing still qualifies as load shedding in the true sense of the term, or if we are simply being lulled into accepting a permanent state of crisis as normal.

Load shedding, by its accurate definition, is a deliberate and temporary interruption of electricity supply by a power utility in order to prevent a total collapse of the power grid when demand exceeds supply. 

It is a tool used in exceptional circumstances to maintain the stability of the national grid. 

The operative words here are "temporary" and "exceptional." 

It is not meant to be a daily occurrence, nor is it meant to be prolonged. 

It is a stop-gap measure to manage short-term challenges - not a permanent solution to chronic problems.

In Zimbabwe, however, load shedding has become so frequent, so entrenched, and so prolonged that the word no longer captures the severity of the crisis we are enduring. 

When electricity is switched off nearly every day for an average of 16 hours, it can no longer be described as a temporary inconvenience. 

It is an indication of a collapsing energy sector, one that has been left to decay through years of underinvestment, mismanagement, corruption, and neglect. 

Calling it load shedding is dangerously misleading because it suggests a level of control and normalcy that simply does not exist.

To continue using the term "load shedding" under these conditions is to sugarcoat a national catastrophe. 

It implies that the power utility still has the ability to manage and rotate outages in a fair and systematic manner. 

But in reality, many areas go without power for entire days, while others are seemingly spared. 

Essential services suffer. 

Businesses lose revenue as they can not afford alternative power sources. 

Children are forced to study by candlelight or fail to study at all. 

This is not load shedding. 

This is energy starvation. 

It is economic sabotage.

In countries with functional governments and accountable power utilities, load shedding is rare and short-lived. 

It is handled transparently, with clear schedules and regular communication to the public. 

The goal is always to restore full supply as quickly as possible, and authorities feel compelled to explain and justify any inconvenience caused. 

In Zimbabwe, power outages have become so routine that ZESA barely bothers to explain them anymore. 

The government's response is equally muted, often resorting to convenient excuses such as El Niño-induced droughts that affect hydropower generation at Kariba. 

While weather patterns may contribute to temporary reductions in supply, the real causes of Zimbabwe's power crisis run much deeper. 

Most of the country's electricity infrastructure was built during the colonial era and has been allowed to age without proper upgrades or maintenance. 

Decades of underinvestment, mismanagement, and corruption have left power stations like Hwange in a perpetual state of breakdown. 

Instead of proactively addressing these structural issues, authorities continue to deflect blame, ignoring their responsibility for a crisis that is largely of their own making.

But why has the country failed to invest meaningfully in alternative sources of energy? 

Why haven't existing thermal power stations been modernized or expanded to meet demand? 

Why haven't solar and wind energy been seriously pursued, especially in a country blessed with abundant sunlight?

What Zimbabwe is experiencing is not load shedding - it is the manifestation of a broader failure of governance.

The prolonged blackouts are a direct result of years of policy neglect, political expediency, gross corruption, and lack of accountability. 

Corruption within the energy sector has been rampant, with billions of dollars lost through inflated contracts, mismanagement, and procurement fraud. 

A glaring example is the Dema Diesel Power Plant scandal, where the government awarded a multi-million-dollar emergency power generation contract - without public tender - to a company linked to politically connected individuals. 

The deal was not only overpriced but also unsustainable and riddled with operational inefficiencies. 

Similarly, efforts to rehabilitate Hwange Power Station have been marred by inflated costs and procurement irregularities, as cited in numerous Auditor-General's reports. 

Equipment is often sourced at several times its market value, while contractors are paid in advance for work that is either delayed or never completed. 

These corrupt dealings have crippled the sector, diverting funds that could have modernized Zimbabwe's power infrastructure or expanded generation capacity. 

Instead, citizens are left in the dark - both literally and figuratively - while a few individuals enrich themselves at the expense of national progress.

Even worse, this reflects the contempt with which those in power regard the everyday suffering of ordinary citizens. 

Electricity has become a luxury in a country that once had one of the most reliable energy supplies in the region. 

This regression is unacceptable.

We must stop normalizing this suffering by hiding it under sanitized terms like "load shedding." 

We must name the problem for what it truly is: an energy crisis driven by systemic dysfunction. 

Until we call things by their rightful names, we will remain trapped in a language that numbs our outrage and delays our demand for real change.

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: https://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/



Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Cry beloved Dembare

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Constantine Chiwenga: get lost!

11 mins ago | 13 Views

ConCourt halts state seizures of peri-urban land without compensation

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa orders monthly funding to revive Gwayi-Shangani dam project

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Woman granted protection order against abusive ex-lover

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Cash flow constraints hamper devolution funding

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Teenager killed in love triangle stabbing

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Tobacco, gold dominate Zimbabwe's exports

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Vuvuzelas deployed to tackle human-wildlife conflicts

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man kidnapped over teen romance allegation: Family demands ransom

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

+20 injured in another Seke Road commuter omnibus crash

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

National Youth Empowerment symposium postponed to October

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Prioritise local labour on Bulawayo-Vic Falls road project

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chiwenga applauds forfeiture of ex-wife's assets by SA

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Ramaphosa went to Ukraine & Russia to bring peace that is not in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Doctor of Nothing: Zimbabwe's elite and the theft of knowledge'

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Concern over rise in street children

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Harare City Council's business clampdown

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zupco corruption scandal reaches Constitutional Court in legal twist

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe gripped by late-winter cold snap

5 hrs ago | 240 Views

Tagwirei must be stopped, says Biti

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Female body with bruised face discovered floating in a Bulawayo river

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

PPC Zimbabwe fined for excessive dust emissions

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Beitbridge Border Post traffic movement resumes

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwean-born prophet jailed in Scotland

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa faces political crossroads

9 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Uber shutdown warning in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 1019 Views

'South African govt complicit in xenophobic violence'

12 hrs ago | 682 Views

Zimbabwe govt risks losing millions in undelivered goods

12 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP declines 1.73%

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Govt unveils low-cost fuel retail outlets for rural areas

12 hrs ago | 677 Views

Robbery suspect buys house, kombi with proceeds from heist

12 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Boy (4) drowns in sewage

12 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zimfest UK organisers deny viral human waste claims reports

12 hrs ago | 426 Views

Delta Corporation faces labour challenges in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zimsec Amendment Bill falls short, says teacher union

12 hrs ago | 115 Views

23 injured as bus overturns on Masvingo–Beitbridge road

12 hrs ago | 510 Views

Harare City Council rot exposed

12 hrs ago | 283 Views

Zimbabwean elephants trample SA soldier to death near border?

12 hrs ago | 520 Views

Whipping system in Parliament silencing Matebeleland MPs

12 hrs ago | 325 Views

Ex- CIO remanded over extra-marital dispute, gossip

22 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Traffic lights scandal hits Trabablas, authorities mum

22 hrs ago | 1271 Views

RuNyanga Ultra Trail Run returns to Eastern Highlands

28 Jul 2025 at 20:33hrs | 245 Views

Chihweta ditches Bosso for Harare team

28 Jul 2025 at 19:24hrs | 458 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife loses Pretoria property and luxury cars

28 Jul 2025 at 19:09hrs | 1773 Views

Tragedy strikes FC Platinum family again

28 Jul 2025 at 19:01hrs | 564 Views

Mozambique tops labour migration into Zimbabwe

28 Jul 2025 at 19:00hrs | 554 Views

Police smash cattle rustling syndicate

28 Jul 2025 at 18:59hrs | 435 Views

Zimbabwe's July inflation shows mixed trends

28 Jul 2025 at 18:58hrs | 123 Views