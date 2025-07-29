Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

My take on Tendai Biti and the scarcity of visionaries

2 hrs ago | Views
Biti, by all means, embodies the archetype of the political activist: vocally critical of power, sharply articulate, and willing to agitate against institutional decay. He thrives on confrontation with the state apparatus, and in this regard, he serves a necessary function in a democratic society, namely, that of the gadfly who disturbs complacency and calls attention to systemic failures.

However, activism, no matter how passionate or historically situated, is not synonymous with leadership. The two often intersect, but they are not interchangeable. A proper opposition leader, especially in a post-colonial African context, must be more than just an agent of negation. It is one thing to critique what is; it is a far more demanding task to construct a persuasive vision of what ought to be. Leadership, especially in opposition, requires strategic foresight, emotional discipline, ideological coherence, and the moral imagination to reconcile idealism with the hard realities of statecraft.

The opposition leader must not only understand governance but must show that they can govern. That means crafting alternative policy frameworks, maintaining institutional memory, cultivating intra-party stability, managing egos, and resisting the temptation of populist performance. It is about building structures, not just movements. It is about long-term political engineering, not just short-term media soundbites.

Biti, for all his brilliance, often appears more comfortable within the reactive space of critique than in the proactive domain of political construction. His messaging is too often antagonistic without strategic depth, his alliances erratic, and his public persona marked by bursts of righteous indignation rather than consistent ideological clarity. That, in my view, limits his claim to the title of "leader" in the full sense of the term.

Zimbabwe's opposition does not suffer from a shortage of critics; it suffers from a scarcity of visionaries. What the nation requires is a leadership class capable of transcending the theatre of political grievance to offer a compelling, achievable, and inclusive national agenda. The task is not merely to oppose ZANU-PF, but to outline a serious and implementable alternative, one rooted in economic realism, political maturity, and historical consciousness.

Until Biti, or any figure claiming that mantle, begins to embody that broader, more demanding conception of leadership, I will continue to regard him as a significant political actor, yes, but not the kind of transformative opposition leader that the moment demands.

Source - x
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF Politburo convenes amid Tagwirei power struggle

17 mins ago | 5 Views

Hichilema demands Edgar Lungu mortuary access

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Charamba retreats on Tagwirei attacks

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

'White Zimbabweans are returning'

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

Zimbabwe, UAE sign health cooperation deal

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe smashes tobacco records again

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa orders immediate reforms to ease doing business

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

CIO operative acquitted of rape charges

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Student drugged, raped after fleeing from mum

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Businessman back in custody over community service default

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Half of Zimbabwe's youth population is idle

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bulawayo to host investment conference in Harare

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Villagers cry foul over forced maize contributions to chiefs

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe govt chefs scramble to save cement project

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwean Exemption Permit deadline nears

13 hrs ago | 695 Views

Open letter to Wicknell Chivhayo

16 hrs ago | 822 Views

What we experience in Zimbabwe is no longer load shedding - It's an energy crisis

16 hrs ago | 328 Views

Cry beloved Dembare

16 hrs ago | 319 Views

Constantine Chiwenga: get lost!

16 hrs ago | 1399 Views

ConCourt halts state seizures of peri-urban land without compensation

16 hrs ago | 478 Views

Mnangagwa orders monthly funding to revive Gwayi-Shangani dam project

18 hrs ago | 602 Views

Woman granted protection order against abusive ex-lover

18 hrs ago | 271 Views

Cash flow constraints hamper devolution funding

18 hrs ago | 131 Views

Teenager killed in love triangle stabbing

18 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Tobacco, gold dominate Zimbabwe's exports

18 hrs ago | 126 Views

Vuvuzelas deployed to tackle human-wildlife conflicts

18 hrs ago | 220 Views

Man kidnapped over teen romance allegation: Family demands ransom

18 hrs ago | 526 Views

+20 injured in another Seke Road commuter omnibus crash

18 hrs ago | 201 Views

National Youth Empowerment symposium postponed to October

19 hrs ago | 58 Views

Prioritise local labour on Bulawayo-Vic Falls road project

19 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chiwenga applauds forfeiture of ex-wife's assets by SA

20 hrs ago | 475 Views

Ramaphosa went to Ukraine & Russia to bring peace that is not in South Africa

20 hrs ago | 347 Views

'Doctor of Nothing: Zimbabwe's elite and the theft of knowledge'

20 hrs ago | 473 Views

Concern over rise in street children

20 hrs ago | 140 Views

Harare City Council's business clampdown

20 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zupco corruption scandal reaches Constitutional Court in legal twist

21 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe gripped by late-winter cold snap

21 hrs ago | 454 Views

Tagwirei must be stopped, says Biti

21 hrs ago | 365 Views

Female body with bruised face discovered floating in a Bulawayo river

21 hrs ago | 242 Views

PPC Zimbabwe fined for excessive dust emissions

21 hrs ago | 130 Views

Beitbridge Border Post traffic movement resumes

21 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwean-born prophet jailed in Scotland

21 hrs ago | 464 Views

Mnangagwa faces political crossroads

29 Jul 2025 at 12:03hrs | 1757 Views

Uber shutdown warning in South Africa

29 Jul 2025 at 10:27hrs | 1291 Views

'South African govt complicit in xenophobic violence'

29 Jul 2025 at 09:05hrs | 857 Views

Zimbabwe govt risks losing millions in undelivered goods

29 Jul 2025 at 09:04hrs | 575 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP declines 1.73%

29 Jul 2025 at 09:01hrs | 197 Views

Govt unveils low-cost fuel retail outlets for rural areas

29 Jul 2025 at 08:58hrs | 813 Views

Robbery suspect buys house, kombi with proceeds from heist

29 Jul 2025 at 08:56hrs | 1564 Views