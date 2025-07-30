Operation Dudula perpetrating genocide: Black on Black violence in SA

Opinion / Columnist

Operation Dudula is hunting down people and killing them by burning and stabbing them to death. Zimbabweans, together with other foreign nationals, all blacks are hunted down by criminals - Operation Dudula in South Africa; ruthlessly murdered cold-blood. Operation Dudula listens to no plea for pardon or mercy. The true definition of genocide "Genocide is the intentional destruction of a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group, in whole or in part, through acts such as killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm, inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about physical destruction, imposing measures intended to prevent births, or forcibly transferring children. It is a crime under international law, first defined by Raphael Lemkin in 1944". The United Nations Convention defines genocide as "any of five "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group." These five acts include killing members of the group, causing them serious bodily or mental harm, imposing living conditions intended to destroy the group", ...Based on the definition of genocide above, does Operation Dudula actions constitute genocide? 1) They are targeting African black foreigners: Zimbabweans, Mozambiquean, Malawians, Nigerians, Somalians, black people living in South Africa without valid IDs: they are termed aliens: 2) They are denied basic means to survive, they are declined access to health. Hospitals are not allowed to give them basic medical treatment. 3) Their shops and homes are systematically destroyed in marketplaces, leaving them without any means to sustain themselves. 4) The killing methods used by operation Dudula are barbaric: they catch them in their homes or in marketplaces; hands and feet are tied, benzine is thrown at them to burn. The markets dwellers gather to witness the burning of humans, cheering: one less foreigner on their soil.The pornography of violence. The horror seeing a human being literally, not metaphorically, burning is exactly that what attract crowds to catch it firsthand. It is horror, at the same time intoxicating to want to see it to the end. Exactly that, what people crave to see, like a porno sex video, will brave it to see the raw act of violence; how it ends. Ashes! Something, just something in them gets confirmed! That confirmation is interwoven in the nervous system, and not in the mind. No mind could stand cruelty, the nervous system, yes.Do Operation Dudula actions constitute genocide? The answer is partly yes, there are traits that suggest genocide. OPERATION DUDULA TARGETS A SECTION OF PEOPLE WHO ARE BLACK FOREIGNERS. According to Raphael Lemkin's definition of genocide, it is the intentional destruction of a particular group; in this case it is black foreigners north of South Africa. Imposing measure to prevent life: when foreigners are denied access to hospital treatment, that constitutes to denying them life. Any person who seeks hospital treatment means his/her life is threatened. "In whole or in part, through acts such as killing, causing serious bodily or mental harm, inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about physical destruction": these are acts that operation Dudula has executed on foreigners successfully. Operation Dudula started these acts of genocide, silent genocide about 10 years ago. Why is Operation Dudula, a criminal organisation still operating punitively in South African cities at the glare of South African police force? Why does the SA police allow it? Who is bankrolling this criminal organization? The social media points fingers at the government that sponsor.Operation Dudula is not anywhere different from the methodology of killings in the Gaza. The fundamental difference is that violence is on black minorities in South Africa who are hated by blacks South Africans: BLACK AGAINST BLACK VIOLENCE: But South African refugees were all over the world enjoying social, economic, and political privileges in abundance. The Nigerian government in the 1970s admitted thousands of South African refugees' students and they acquired free education in Nigerian universities? Doctors, economists, technicians, teachers, engineers were educated in Nigeria for free. It is not only Nigeria that gave millions of South Africans shelter and personal development. So many countries in Africa contributed to assisting and alleviating challenges in the lives and wellbeing of South Africans before independence including Somalia. I remember President Mohamed Siad Barre's speech at Mulungushi village in Lusaka Zambia. He spoke passionately about South Africa and how Africa must fight one cause to liberate South Africa in our lifetime. Everything is now history! Today black South Africans regard Nigerian citizens as criminals. Somalis in South Africa are not even seeming like people, but sub-humans. When seen in marketplaces, they are hounded like rates and mice and killed cold blood.When President Ramaphosa tells the media, Operation Dudula must be stopped, speaking on both sides of his mouth? If Ramaphosa was genuine about eradicating Operation Dudula this organization, will not be existing today. Why is operation Dudula still operating in the streets of South African towns and cities. The same scenario happened when Zuma was still President. On one hand, Zuma condemned Operation Dudula openly, on the other hand his son Edward Zuma inflamed it; giving impressions it was a rehearsed scenario orchestrated by father and son. It is not proven that the South African government is behind the actions of genocide perpetrated by Operation Dudula.However, politicians should never be trusted. They double speak to avoid public outcry that can jeopardize their reelections. The fact on the ground is that black foreigners are deeply hated in black South African communities. It is shameful for South Africans to treat black Africans in such a genocidal manner. Acts of genocide perpetrated by Operation Dudula tick all boxes that defines genocide. Even if we remove genocide as definition of crimes in South Africa, and replace it as "crimes against humanity", the gravity of acts of crimes still stands. Genocide was meant to define exclusively acts defined by Raphael Lemkin and the UN convention for genocide. Strangely, the international community is silent about what is taking place in South Africa. Is it because it is Africans who bear the brunt of genocidal actions. To constitute operation Dudula actions as genocide actions, can have yet another economic dimension that could jeopardize the white capital flowing into the South African economy: it's all about globalization - white capital that determines the nature of atrocities.President Ramaphosa and other Presidents lectured Ukraine and Russia about peace. Then there was conflict in the Middle East regarding Israel and Gaza. South Africa was the first country to accuse Israel of genocide at the world stage. South Africa should have made serious retrospections about acts of genocide perpetrated by Operation Dudula allegedly sponsored by some state institutions in South Africa first before they could accuse Israel of genocide. How does the government of South African manage to play down acts of violence inside their borders, but somehow, they manage to condemn acts of violence from other countries. The Israel Gaza conflict is worse, admittedly. Acts of violence in South Africa are the worst acts of violence in post modernity. Deaths in Israel – Gaza conflict are high profile; deaths on black Africans in "white South Africa" is not worth of any consideration: profile very low: they are blacks anyway. South African government could be protecting white capital; hence they will downplay any form of atrocities in their borders.Some Zimbabwean lady called Chimhama is in South Africa taking notes: what to be copied and pasted for future use. How to implement Operation Dudula in Zimbabwe to bring about change. I thought violence was masculine and not feminine. To suggest operation Dudula could be used in revolutionary processes in today's post modernity is out of this world: violence must never be entertained, we know the consequences: the far-reaching effects on the fabric of societies: we are wiser. Be it in Zimbabwe or in South Africa, societies spell violence, chronically collapsed by brute violence. Violence acts are cherished and nurtured: violence is not in our minds but in our nervous systems. Fight: Freese. Hence, it will not be easy to fight and eradicate completely for generations to come. Violence ravages societies because it is nurtured, starts breeding, transforms, transmutes in other forms of violence. Violence may have played its "noble" cause in bringing change in many African countries. We have realized today the consequences of it. It will be worse the coming generations: we foot sook and downplayed dialogue and diplomacy; a noble tool for peace in conflicts of any kind. The same violence will hound generations and generations to come.