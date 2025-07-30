Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

What has Mnangagwa achieved as SADC chair?

2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who assumed the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on August 17, 2024, during the 44th SADC Summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, is set to hand over the role to President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar in August 2025.

His tenure as SADC chairperson focused on promoting regional integration, peace, and economic development, but it looks like his performance was below par and a lot of work needed to be done.

However, his premature endorsement of Mozambique's election results in October 2024, before the official announcement, drew criticism from opposition groups and analysts. Critics, including the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), argued this undermined SADC's neutrality and credibility as a mediator in electoral disputes, potentially facilitating authoritarian tendencies in the region.

From a critical perspective, Mnangagwa's leadership, both in the country and as a SADC chairperson, was marred by controversies. Very little has been done on advancing trade, peace, and innovation.

Criticism of Electoral Interference:

His endorsement of Mozambique's election results before official confirmation was seen as undermining SADC's election democratic principles; Mnangagwa's chairmanship lacked substance, relying on cheap sloganeering, photo optics, and hollow speeches rather than addressing real challenges Mozambique was facing. A lot of people lost their lives during Mozambique's insurgency.

Mnangagwa's SADC role must be viewed against his domestic record, where critics accuse him of suppressing dissent and interfering with opposition politics, where he used the courts to rule against the opposition. He continued violating human rights through incarcerating voices of reason and rigging elections; for example, the 2023 Zimbabwean election was deemed unfair by SADC, EU, and Commonwealth observers.

This raises questions about his credibility as a regional advocate for democracy and governance.

As the outgoing SADC chairperson, Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure was marred by controversy over his premature endorsement of Mozambique's election results, which critics argue compromised SADC's neutrality.

There are vague claims about drought response and youth empowerment that lack specific evidence, and his domestic record of alleged authoritarianism casts a shadow over his regional leadership.

His association with people of questionable behaviour known as 'Zvigananda' continues to dent his leadership qualities. Corruption is still rampant, and he has not addressed this problem to date. Even Prosecutor General Loice Matandamoyo declared that corruption remains a significant barrier to economic growth in the country.

Email - konileonard606@gmail.com 

X- @Leokoni

Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Chiwenga, Tagwirei tiff is not a fragmentation of Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

The Tide is Turning - Israel's War on Gaza Under Global Moral Siege

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bosso signs Dembare midfielder

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bosso signs Nigerian strike from Gwanda Pirates

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mthuli Ncube declares surplus despite only 35% of budget spent

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Captured Court dismisses MK Party application

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe police officers receive drone pilot certificates

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa demands accountability

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Form 4 pupil expelled for urinating in bottle during class

6 hrs ago | 442 Views

Zimbabwe inflation surges to 95.8%

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimura extends US$500 support to ailing sungura legend

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Bystanders hamper rescue operations at crash sites

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Dairibord warns of rising costs

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Body of Lupane cop still missing after dam tragedy

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

Tshabangu's committee reshuffle sparks uproar

6 hrs ago | 292 Views

Zimbabwe cabinet approves Postal and Telecoms Bill

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mohadi to commission 37 new homes in Binga

8 hrs ago | 233 Views

Axed wife survives, husband commits suicide

10 hrs ago | 768 Views

Women drown during 'manjuzu' rituals

10 hrs ago | 757 Views

90,000 Zimbabweans in SA apply for exemption permits

10 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mnangagwa's online stormtroopers target opposition women

10 hrs ago | 273 Views

AMA reveals agro-input pricing disparities

10 hrs ago | 68 Views

Gwanda Municipality in payroll dilemma

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

Top banker exposed in land deal

10 hrs ago | 444 Views

Man sentenced to 15 years for raping sex worker

10 hrs ago | 329 Views

RBZ warns against price instability

10 hrs ago | 181 Views

War veterans faction denies Zanu PF bribe allegations

10 hrs ago | 115 Views

Smuggled Zambian tobacco seeds raise alarm in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 114 Views

Borrowdale Methodist Church land dispute rages on

10 hrs ago | 93 Views

High Court orders Zimra to release Mater Dei medical equipment

10 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwean women trapped in Russian drone factory scheme

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Company director in court for US$2,000 bribery

10 hrs ago | 230 Views

Guti's widow reveals why she rejected luxury car and US$250,000

10 hrs ago | 599 Views

Zimbabwe faces malaria crisis

10 hrs ago | 93 Views

Hwende spurns portfolio committee reassignment

10 hrs ago | 99 Views

Biti demands judicial inquiry into Trabablas Interchange project

30 Jul 2025 at 18:18hrs | 587 Views

Operation Dudula perpetrating genocide: Black on Black violence in SA

30 Jul 2025 at 17:12hrs | 753 Views

Security guard rapes colleague at gunpoint

30 Jul 2025 at 16:27hrs | 2039 Views

Devolution, Development should take precedence over politics,' Chadzamira

30 Jul 2025 at 16:22hrs | 282 Views

Chiwenga, Muchinguri summon Masimirembwa over Tagwirei bid

30 Jul 2025 at 16:17hrs | 2605 Views

Man in court over US$9,300 fraud in botched car import deal

30 Jul 2025 at 16:16hrs | 451 Views

Man stabs girlfriend's buttocks after being turned down

30 Jul 2025 at 16:11hrs | 1034 Views

Zimbabwean appointed director of water and sanitation by Polokwane

30 Jul 2025 at 16:01hrs | 765 Views

Chiwenga confirms he reported Marry Mubaiwa

30 Jul 2025 at 15:52hrs | 650 Views

Lulu Brenda Harris earns her PhD

30 Jul 2025 at 15:35hrs | 366 Views

Robbers nabbed over $100

30 Jul 2025 at 15:31hrs | 260 Views

Simba Bhora strengthens amid Scotland heat

30 Jul 2025 at 15:14hrs | 328 Views

Methodist Pastor in trouble

30 Jul 2025 at 15:10hrs | 651 Views

Spiritual cleansing sought after deadly Chitungwiza road accident

30 Jul 2025 at 15:10hrs | 100 Views