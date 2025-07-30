What has Mnangagwa achieved as SADC chair?

Opinion / Columnist

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who assumed the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on August 17, 2024, during the 44th SADC Summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, is set to hand over the role to President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar in August 2025.His tenure as SADC chairperson focused on promoting regional integration, peace, and economic development, but it looks like his performance was below par and a lot of work needed to be done.However, his premature endorsement of Mozambique's election results in October 2024, before the official announcement, drew criticism from opposition groups and analysts. Critics, including the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), argued this undermined SADC's neutrality and credibility as a mediator in electoral disputes, potentially facilitating authoritarian tendencies in the region.From a critical perspective, Mnangagwa's leadership, both in the country and as a SADC chairperson, was marred by controversies. Very little has been done on advancing trade, peace, and innovation.Criticism of Electoral Interference:His endorsement of Mozambique's election results before official confirmation was seen as undermining SADC's election democratic principles; Mnangagwa's chairmanship lacked substance, relying on cheap sloganeering, photo optics, and hollow speeches rather than addressing real challenges Mozambique was facing. A lot of people lost their lives during Mozambique's insurgency.Mnangagwa's SADC role must be viewed against his domestic record, where critics accuse him of suppressing dissent and interfering with opposition politics, where he used the courts to rule against the opposition. He continued violating human rights through incarcerating voices of reason and rigging elections; for example, the 2023 Zimbabwean election was deemed unfair by SADC, EU, and Commonwealth observers.This raises questions about his credibility as a regional advocate for democracy and governance.As the outgoing SADC chairperson, Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure was marred by controversy over his premature endorsement of Mozambique's election results, which critics argue compromised SADC's neutrality.There are vague claims about drought response and youth empowerment that lack specific evidence, and his domestic record of alleged authoritarianism casts a shadow over his regional leadership.His association with people of questionable behaviour known as 'Zvigananda' continues to dent his leadership qualities. Corruption is still rampant, and he has not addressed this problem to date. Even Prosecutor General Loice Matandamoyo declared that corruption remains a significant barrier to economic growth in the country.Email - konileonard606@gmail.comX- @Leokoni