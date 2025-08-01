Chiwenga rejoices for reporting Merry to South African authorities successfully

Opinion / Columnist

If stupidity was painful physically, Chiwenga would scream 24/7 nonstop; even in his sleep, he would continue crying. In his limited thinking processes, he scored 100% for reporting Merry to the South African authorities for money laundering. Questions are not asked where Merry could have got that money from, in millions from their "C & M in Borrowdale Brooks home. Who will report Chiwenga about money laundering from billion proceeds of Marange diamonds revenues and several other places where he stole money from dead Zimbabwean soldiers from the DRC? They had access to diamond fields in DRC they looted and looted. We have an imbecile in the corridors of power whose infantile actions are embarrassing the nation. Sure, if decent countries read about VP Chiwenga reporting his former wife in SA for money laundering, he does not realize reporting implicates him equally. The embarrassment tag is even spread evenly to Zimbabwean citizens. I imagine them saying silently: Africans are stupid!Satan reports direct to Lucifer for money laundering. What a circus, what a farce!Chiwenga laughs at Merry how physically disabled he has reduced her: She does not have limbs: her hand and leg have been amputated due to inadequate clinical care. Chiwenga has never looked at the mirror that will inform him he is disabled in his mind and his skin bleached scars. Going to report Merry in South Africa: he bought tubes and tubes of Ambi special, red for men; to use to be white. Chiwenga today is white skinned; Chiwenga is not a black man. He craved the skin colour of the British colonialists he claimed to have fought militarily to liberate Africans in Rhodesia. Inherently, he loved and adored their skin colour and he has got it. This is one explanation why Chiwenga is a white man today.Please bear in mind that I am speculating here. I don't know why Chiwenga chose to be white in complexion. Another reason could be that he is ill; very, very ill, suffering from the same disease that amputated Merry's arm and foot. He is therefore taking multiple drugs to survive for the day, the drugs that have bleached his body from a black person to a white. In Shona we say such buckets and buckets of medications are called "Mangai" in Ndebele, "Amagwadla". When Chiwenga literally laughs at Merry, he is projecting a hidden statement in him that is crying but must not be heard.Chiwenga reported Merry for money laundering, a serious accusation, but very African. How many few African politicians are not engaged in money laundering in South Africa today? How many of them are trapped in some form of public revenue embezzlements? President Zuma was imprisoned for corruption few years ago. There are pending cases of President Ramaphosa accused to have unexplained cash stashed in his Phala Phala farm. Chiwenga is gloating, HE REPORTED MERRY TO SOUTH AFRICAN AUTHORITIES! You cannot possibly laugh at the contradictions of African governments. I will be laughing at myself, and it is not funny to do so. To say Chiwenga is mentally impaired, it's not returning insults he is heaping on Merry on daily basis. One must be terminally ill to behave in the way Chiwenga is doing. How many foreign diplomatic institutions are resident in Harare. They witness daily, an ape like circus masquerading as Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. That he is reducing himself to a mere clown at a global stage, he can't see it, he does not comprehend it: he is unable to. Instead, he returns to his home, gloatingly tells his new wife number 12 & half, inviting her to laugh at his permanent shadow chasing him: silent but a powerful Merry Mubayiwa.Chiwenga is revenging on a wrong victim: MERRY, a vulnerable woman.Constantine Chiwenga is revenging; he lost presidency out of stupidity. He trusted if he gave presidency to Mnangagwa first, Mnangagwa was going to owner the covenant they made behind the backs of the nation. (when we thought democracy means voting for a change of government) Mugabe told Chiwenga to take over and be President himself, never surrender power to Mnangagwa. The rest is history: Chiwenga is unable to dislodge Mnangagwa; he constantly reminds him about what they clandestinely agreed on: to owner the arrangement they made during the 2017 coup. He was totally bamboozled; Chiwenga cannot comprehend the degree of his loss. He needs to revenge, same anger, same thunderbolt must land on somebody. Merry, his former wife is the nearer and easier culprit to be hit hard with hail and thunder meant for Mnangagwa: He lost what he craved. He is angry, Idi Amin anger. Tsinga muhuro. The vomit and vitriol meant for Mnangagwa is diverted to Merry. Chiwenga akaitwa SKUZAPO na Mnangagwa. "Tsinga!"The whole theatre is a deep psychological game that needs educated experts in psychology to find adequate wordings to quantify and qualify what is happening between Constantine Chiwenga and Merry Mubayiwa-Chiwenga. Painful still is the fact that Chiwenga thinks he is affecting deep pain on Merry; yet, in retrospect, he is hiding inner shadows he conceals from the public. His inner child is mourning and apparently it will mourn forever. Going to South Africa to report Merry is an external performative act: an attempt to suppress the shadows dwelling in his inner recesses of his spinal code and nervous system. Chiwenga needs help seriously. He will not get it because our societies do not allow men: (A BIG MAN SIZE OF GENERAL & VICE PRESIDENT) to act in a position of vulnerability. African men especially, does not stoop low to seek for such assistance to stitch his emotional broken pieces.I would suggest that Merry wholly pardons Chiwenga to find peace in herself. Those items or forfeits were Chiwenga's money he laundered from the government of Zimbabwe. Proceeds of double laundering. Per se it is not Merry's money that bought a house and cars. It should never hit Merry hard that she lost property in South Africa. I would ask sister Merry to find comfort in whatever pain Chiwenga wants to inflict on her; it is not hers alone but collective. Chiwenga will die one day, just like Merry: their children are permanent casualties of theatre about to end. Like many children from dysfunctional families, they will suffer this forever.Yes, we shall see on social media Chiwenga visiting a Catholic Church. At the Cathedral, Chiwenga demonstratively sinks in prayer. He is seen again receiving the holy communion and I wonder in disgust, genuinely as a Catholic; When did the Catholic Church sink this low to offer Chiwenga the holy communion? Chiwenga does not conceal his innate hate for his former wife Merry. How does he manage to convince Catholic priests he deserves to receive holy communion on Sunday. If indeed blessings are bought and sold, we don't wonder still why millions of Catholics are deserting; faith has become a farce. Faith is diminishing slowly and surely. The fakeness practiced religious institutions is beyond comprehension.