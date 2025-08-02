Used tyres are a deadly gamble Zimbabwe cannot afford

Opinion / Columnist

In Zimbabwe - and much of Africa - the used car market continues to dominate over brand-new vehicle sales, driven largely by affordability. While this reality is understandable, it should never be mirrored in our attitude towards one of the most critical safety components of any vehicle: tires.The common assumption among many motorists is that if a car has previously been used, then it's acceptable, or even sensible, to fit it with used tires. This logic is dangerously flawed. Unlike engines or sound systems, tires have a very clear and non-negotiable lifespan, typically between five to ten years depending on how well they've been maintained and stored. Exposure to UV rays, ozone, salt, dust, and time itself causes rubber to degrade—often in ways invisible to the untrained eye.Thankfully, tire age can be identified by a four-digit code on the sidewall. For example, "2815" indicates the tire was manufactured in the 28th week of 2015. But few motorists check, and even fewer tire vendors at roadside markets or informal outlets are equipped to advise correctly. This gap in knowledge and awareness is what makes the continued use and smuggling of second-hand tires so troubling.Zimbabwe's government banned the importation of used tires precisely to curb the risks associated with them, yet they continue to flood the market, particularly at open-air markets and informal workshops where the allure of a cheap price often trumps safety concerns. The psychological influence of purchasing a used car, combined with economic pressure, seems to convince many buyers that used tires are a natural extension of the second-hand philosophy. They are not.Used tires carry a host of hidden dangers that go far beyond appearance. Many buyers lack the technical expertise required to inspect tires for internal or structural damage. A tire may look perfectly fine to the average eye but be a death trap waiting to happen. Damage from previous impacts, internal cracks, weakened belts, invisible punctures, and compromised sidewalls often go unnoticed until it's too late.And unlike new tires, used ones come with no warranties, no return policies, and no recourse once fitted. Once they fail—whether by blowout or tread separation—the costs can be devastating, both financially and in human life. A growing number of road accidents in Zimbabwe are directly linked to tire failure, and many of them could have been prevented with proper tire investment.Let's also dispel the myth that used tires save money. Even if you find a used tire with half its tread life left, the cost of fitting, balancing, and the likelihood of repeated puncture repairs quickly eats into any perceived savings. In the long run, buying a set of new tires is not just safer, it's more economical.It is baffling how someone could spend US$15,000 on a car imported from Japan or the UK, then another US$2,000 on extras like leather seats, sound systems, or a celebratory party—yet neglect to replace four worn-out tires for less than US$500. That's like building a mansion on a foundation of sand.If your car is sitting on a ticking time bomb of cracked, patched, or bald tires, no number of accessories can make up for the risk you're taking. It's not only your life at stake, but also the lives of your family, passengers, and fellow road users.As for the social dimension, perhaps we need to start flipping the script. It's often said that women judge men by their shoes. In that spirit, let Zimbabwean women begin to judge men by the quality of tires on their vehicles. Let the latest status symbol not be a car's number plate, but the safety and condition of its tires. It might sound humorous, but it could save lives.Ultimately, tire safety is not a luxury—it is a necessity. Used tires may be tempting because of their lower cost, but when the stakes are this high, the cheapest option is often the most expensive. Investing in new tires isn't just about transportation. It's about protecting your investment, preserving lives, and driving responsibly.So, before you add that expensive sound system or throw a party for your new car, make sure it's riding on solid, brand-new rubber. Because what's under your car matters more than what's inside it.