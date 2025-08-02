President Lungu murdered by drug cartels in South Africa?

Opinion / Columnist

As we wait for the court proceedings regarding Advocate Chagwa Lungu's resting place, so many conspiracy theories are unfolding, some of which are unsettling. Before South African courts on the 4th of August could legally determine the next move, what must be done to the remains of Edgar Lungu. It's about two months since his death still not clear exactly where Lungu will be buried. Zambia has issued a statement: the government of Zambia wants to make forensic tests to determine if Advocate Lungu is the real in the coffin? The secrecy around his corpse raises deep questions; what is the family hiding? Suspicion surrounding his death, compounded with the refusal for body viewing complicates everything. When he died at the hospital in Pretoria, he died under the name of Tendayi Munyaradzi, a diplomatic passport that further intricated already a convoluted case.No body viewing; is the message from the next of kin; Mrs. Ester Lungu and the children. The denial to view the body exposes what could be a close secret. Is the body real Edgar Lungu or Tendayi Munyaradzi? Is Edgar himself still alive and hiding somewhere? For how long is he going to hide from this regional and continental scandal? What happened on the day of his death? Even relatives from Zambia who came for the funeral that did not take place were not allowed to view the body of their dead. How were they going to give closure to their own dead if it was sanctioned: a typical African burial demands body viewing before burial, a tradition meant to allow closure.The South African judiciary did not assist in this case. However, perhaps understandably, they were sympathetic to the family, his passing was still fresh; not realizing the gravity of the saga, they gave precedence to what they thought was appropriate to the family and the wishes of the deceased. The government of Zambia has the upper hand in how and where the former president will be buried and how. Their argument is that President Lungu was not an ordinary citizen. As President of Zambia, it is determined by government, to be interred at a sacred place, allocated exclusively for presidents, must be in Zambia and nowhere else. It is wholly inconceivable that Lungu family would deny a former president military honours, the honour by right disregarding the poor relationship Lungu had with HH.Another twist of events is that Lungu was murdered by his drug cartel. Hence his body must be in a bad shape to do body viewing before burial. This scenario is trending; are played to mean that it was a cocaine syndicate he was involved in, so to cut the chain, one needed to be eliminated to conceal the whereabouts of the complete circuit. It is bitter hard to believe this conspiracy theory: could it be relied upon as legit? Time will tell. Whoever knows the real Edgar Lungu will believe this. He was entangled in several criminal syndicates, nationally and internationally while he was still a sitting President. Edgar Lungu had amassed so much wealth, in Zambia and abroad. He was aware the current Zambian authorities were privy of his illicit businesses and were about to trap him and arrest him for charges of corruption. So, Lungu was desperate to return to politics at all costs to avoid corruption charges. He bought 150 top range cars to be used by top PF officials during campaigns of 2026 elections. There are again US$ 50 million proceeds from drugs sales currents seized in Spain together with the gang leader of the drug cartel. This cash was supposed to facilitate the Zambian coming general elections. The story about Lungu could be painful and again somehow, embarrasses the African continent marred by deep corruption in several countries in Africa.Let's imagine that Lungu is alive and the body on the coffin does not belong to Lungu but to some Tendayi Munyaradzi from Zimbabwe. Let's imagine that Lungu was indeed murdered, and his body is no longer recognizable to give a decent body viewing. Let's imagine that the funeral took place long back; the funeral parlor in South Africa denied it had the body of the former President of Zambia. Where is president Lungu's body if it is not where it is supposed to be. Let's imagine that Zimbabwean government indeed gave Lungu a diplomatic passport to travel around. Why and what was a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport meant to facilitate? Let's imagine that the ANC South African government is complicit with the cover up cause of death of the former president of Zambia. In the event Lungu is still alive, how do we prepare ourselves Africans the embarrassment of this magnitude. In the event President Lungu was part of the drug syndicate, Spain will be approached by government of Zambia to get access to interrogate the man who was arrested for drug trafficking and was found with a staggering sum of US$ 50 million in his bags: that is if what we read on social media is true.How did the murder of a former president escape the secret services of South Africa, the Scorpions. Did the government of South Africa conceal the cause of his death because of the embarrassment? Theories about the death of President Lungu and legal chase games including political squabbles between the ruling party and the opposition PF do not add up to full total. It is one conspiracy theory after another. The longer Advocate remain unburied, the more we shall know what really transpired the day Lungu met his death. How did he die? Who put him out? All these are open-ended questions that should be answered adequately. Southern African nations deserve to know everything.It is of great concern how these SADC countries will solve a regional embarrassment. What diplomacy will be used? Who is going to be the mediator? Trump? It will strain relationships, deep trust will be lost: between Zambia and South Africa; between Zambia and Zimbabwe; who gave Lungu a diplomatic Zimbabwean passport; for what purpose? Between Zambia and Eswatini, why was Lungu given land in Eswatini. The Eswatini people yearn for land, but curiously is given to foreigners? Which politicians are involved in these transactions?How much patience will it take until we know that this is just too much. Enough is enough. The people in SADC countries need a revolution that reclaims what belongs to them. African politicians have messed with our lives enough, for too long. We must demand what belongs to us by birth: the land. We thank the noble presidents: Hakainde Hichilema, Mme Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwa of Namibia and the President of Botswana Duma Boko for their commitment to change the region for the better. I do not see how southern Africa can go on with absolute corrupt leaders of the likes of Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Mnangagwa, (Chiwenga!) King Mswati, Ramaphosa. Angola is in flames as we speak. Angolan people demand change of a better government. Viktoria Cete! Change is absolute necessary and as early as yesterday.