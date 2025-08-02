Be a Problem Solver

Latest News Editor's Choice


The world is filled with problems, and it's screaming for problem solvers. The success of individuals like Wilber and Orville Wright, who solved the transportation problem by inventing the first plane, is a testament to the power of problem-solving. On December 17, 1903, the Wright brothers made history by flying their plane in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Their achievement was not just a result of their curiosity, but also their determination to solve a real-world problem.

The Value of Problem Solving

Money is in solving problems. The Wright brothers solved the transportation problem in their little bicycle shop, and their solution changed the world. There are few problem solvers in the world, and that's why the world needs more people like them. Your success is directly tied to your ability to solve problems. Every human being has the potential to solve problems, and we are surrounded by real problems on a daily basis.

Looking for Problems to Solve

Instead of looking for money, look for problems to solve. The more problems you solve, the more money you'll have. We are here on this earth to solve problems for someone, not to create them. At your workplace, take the initiative to tackle problems. There are problems everywhere, and solving them can make a significant impact.

Examples of Problem Solvers

George Washington Carver is an excellent example of a problem solver. He solved agricultural problems and made tremendous discoveries in agriculture. He promoted alternative crops to cotton, such as peanuts, sweet potatoes, and soybeans, and developed over 300 products from peanuts and more than 100 products from sweet potatoes. Alexander Graham Bell, on the other hand, solved the communication problem by inventing the telephone. His famous words, "Mr. Watson, come here, I want to see you," were spoken during the first successful transmission of clear speech over the device.

The Impact of Problem Solving

The clothes you wear, the shoes you have, and many other things you use daily were invented by problem solvers. These individuals solved problems for you, and their solutions have made a significant impact on your life. Refuse to die without solving a problem for someone. By solving problems, you'll not only make a difference in the world, but you'll also achieve success.

Conclusion

Every continent has problems, and the world needs problem solvers like never before. By developing a problem-solving mindset, you'll be able to identify and solve problems that can make a significant impact. Don't look down upon yourself; take time to find problems to solve. Problem-solving is for every human being, and it's time to start making a difference. The world will be a better place if we all solve problems.



Source - Tatenda Hwari
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24.

