ZIFA's Amateur Hour: How Magwizi's Leadership is Destroying Zimbabwean Football

The Zimbabwe Football Association's (ZIFA) recent decision to suspend Under-17 selection activities across the country is a stark reminder of the organization's amateurish approach to the sport. This move is not just a minor setback, but a symptom of a deeper malaise that has been plaguing Zimbabwean football under the leadership of Nqobile Magwizi.

The disdain shown by Magwizi and his team towards crucial competitions such as NAPH, NASH, and tertiary colleges is nothing short of scandalous. These competitions form the bedrock of the football pyramid, providing a platform for young players to showcase their talents and potentially graduate to higher levels. However, they are consistently undervalued and underfunded, a clear indication of ZIFA's lack of understanding of the football pyramid and its importance.

The consequences of this approach are dire. With an inverted football pyramid, Zimbabwe can never hope to become a regional, continental, or international football powerhouse. The foundation of the sport is being neglected, and the future of Zimbabwean football is being compromised.

Magwizi's promises to prioritize junior football development, futsal, and beach soccer were well-received, but his actions have painted a far grimmer picture. The neglect, incompetence, and broken promises are evident, and Zimbabwean football is paying the price. The sport is not just stagnating, it is actively regressing under Magwizi's leadership.

A look at the football landscape in other African countries is telling. South Africa, Senegal, Nigeria, Mozambique, and Morocco all have robust football ecosystems, with well-defined competition frameworks or templates and thriving junior and amateur leagues supported by strategic partnerships. These countries understand the importance of a strong foundation and have invested accordingly.

In contrast, Zimbabwean football is being run by a clueless administration that seems incapable of grasping the basics of the sport. The lack of a competitions template, underfunding of junior leagues, and neglect of crucial competitions are all symptoms of a deeper problem.

The question must be asked: where is the accountability? Why are the 78 assembly members who voted for this clueless executive committee now silent? Are they complicit in the destruction of Zimbabwean football? Their quietness is deafening, a betrayal of the hopes and dreams of countless young Zimbabwean footballers.

The time for polite discourse is over. Zimbabwean football needs new leaders, people who understand the sport and are willing to take the necessary steps to restore it to its former glory. Nqobile Magwizi, his sidekick Kennedy Ndebele, and their executive committee have shown themselves to be seriously clueless, and it's time for them to go.

The people of Zimbabwe demand better. They deserve a football administration that is competent, transparent, and accountable. They deserve a football system that is well-funded, well-run, and provides opportunities for young players to develop and succeed.

The ball is now in the court of the assembly members. Will they continue to remain silent and complicit in the destruction of Zimbabwean football, or will they take action and demand change? The future of the sport depends on it.

The clock is ticking, and Zimbabwean football can't afford to wait.

ZIFA's amateurish approach to football has gone on for far too long. It's time for a change, and that change must start at the top. Magwizi's leadership has been a disaster, and it's time for him, his sidekick, and Exco to go. The people of Zimbabwe deserve better, and it's time for a new era in Zimbabwean football.

The writing is on the wall. Zimbabwean football is at a crossroads, and the path forward is clear. It's time for new leadership, a new approach, and a new era of transparency and accountability. The future of the sport depends on it.
Enough is enough. It's time for change.

Email: esilent179@gmail.com

Source - Silent Echo
