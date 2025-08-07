CCC is on track: Welshman Ncube is the president

Opinion / Columnist

The legitimate Citizens Coalition for Change CCC led by Professor Welshman Ncube remains the biggest opposition political party carrying the hopes of many Zimbabweans.We remain hopefull that the plan of action currently in place will take the people of this great nation to another level during election time.In light of the current political set up in Zimbabwe,the Citizens Coalition for Change is the only political alternative in the country and Professor Welshman Ncube is the available option presidency.The owners of the party are set to conven an elective congress to recognize and appreciate his work.The fact that he remains the only man standing having been betrayed and smeared by fellow leaders who all left the people stranded at the middle of the night claiming that they had seen snakes in the house while others went on indefinite sabbatical leave claiming to be tired make him the solution to Zimbabwe's leadership woes.What is now clear is that we have been seriously misled by some pseudo Presidents who have been masquerading as anointed pastors and presidents yet they have been filthly paid by the devil to kill the opposition in the country.The Nicodemus visits are now known and the proceeds of back biting are now documented.Let the blind ones wait for another round of kindergarten dances,obscenities on stage and looting of party funds until they wake up to smell the coffee one day.Those dreaming of another two million voters in 2028 under former President can continue dreaming for as long as they wish.We are going to congress to honour Welshman Ncube's loyalty, commitment, hard work and honest leadership by confirming him as substantive President of the Citizens Coalition for Change in Zimbabwe.The CCC is not a clout or a regional party but rather a democratic organisation and a home for every Zimbabwean. We have no plans to move an inch out of the party to join yet to be formed political clouts.We are not dreaming of a country led by a 47 year old man who is taking too long to grow up in body and spirit.Attempts by the former CCC dubious leader to divide the country along tribal lines was and will be resisted.Zimbabwe does not need a new political party to remove Zanu PF and not even the fake MDC revival advocated by some desperate clowns in town trying to stage a mysterious political resurrectionThe Citizens Coalition for Change is adequate for us. We hear that the former CCC comedian is working on another party to continue confusing the people of this great nation called Zimbabwe. All the best to the usual nonsense. We are all aware that he is doing all this to prolong the Mnangagwa stay in power.As far as we are concerned CCC is alive and kicking, dealing with challenges on the table instead of monitoring the mermaid winds,whether there is money or not the organisation has remained stronger than anticipated by its enemies.People can continue making noise about new political parties coming and fools can continue listening as CCC moves on and concentrating on the plight of the suffering citizensIt is a constitutional right for anyone to dreamWe have moved the fight for a free and democratic Zimbabwe to another level using sophisticated strategies.We the Citizens shall continue to stand in support of Professor Welshman Ncube as he leads the party to the promised land.As the grassroots ,we shall stand ready to take Zanu pf head in the 2028 harmonized elections.Gugugu MagoriraZvishavane