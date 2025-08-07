Mwonzora finally weighed and measured

Opinion / Columnist

The recently held by-election in Epworth, Harare, was the final straw for MDC-T candidate Douglas Mwonzora, who raised a political query over why the electorate was undermining his political stamina.Douglas Mwonzora's MDC-T-backed candidate Alice Nyahunzvi, who garnered 120 votes despite claims by Mwonzora that his party is the main opposition, failed dismally to convince the electorate that MDC-T is the best foot forward.It appears that Mr Mwonzora has now shown himself to be a political failure, despite his constant claims that he has the political capital, Midas touch, and class to unseat the incumbent party through his politics of reasonable reputation.I wrote about Douglas Mwonzora's political obituary around two years ago, and today it has been realised. My friend Mwonzora believed he would have an advantage in becoming one of Zimbabwe's most powerful opposition parties by dining and complaining with the ruling party.Zimbabwean voters know exactly what they want and are able to distinguish between political leaders who are selling out the fight and those who are fighting for the right cause, despite the country's unequal political landscape. Voters gave Mzonzora the finger in the most recent by-election, and if he doesn't have the healing space, it will take him a long time to recover.People now understand that Mwonzora's political party exists just to cleanse the election and that he is an integral part of the government that is causing the majority of Zimbabweans to endure unspeakable agony.Mwonzora needs to be reminded that winning cases in questionable and seized courts is not the goal of politics; rather, it is about numbers. People in this new superinformation highway era cannot be taken for granted.Mzonzora proudly fits into that picture, much like a football player who has reached his twilight.Regretfully, though, his political acumen is not keen enough to perceive the political dynamics around the nation; therefore, he cannot be trusted with an advising position.Since then, even the mainstream media has ceased to support his image. He is no longer publicly known for his complex remarks that were critical of Nelson Chamisa. The ruling party, which often referred to him as a "mature political figure", no longer even compliments him. That is the nature of politics. It's a short career.Anyone who thinks Mwonzora is capable of leading a strong opposition as a political leader needs to have their brains examined. Mr Douglas Mwonzora is no longer a functioning engine that requires a whole overhaul.Email - konileonard606@gmail.comX @Leokoni