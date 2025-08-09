Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Terminate licence fees to expose ZBC's failures

4 hrs ago | Views
A time has now come for the scrapping of television and listeners' licence fees, as they serve no purpose and are an anachronistic relic of the past.

The government and the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) have proved to be intransigent to calls for reform and we cannot continue to reward this intransigence by paying licence fees.

The constitution states that all state-owned media of communication must be free to determine independently the editorial content of their broadcasts or other communications, be impartial and afford fair opportunity for the presentation of divergent views and dissenting opinions.

However, ZBC is anything but. It is clear that there is no interest to reform ZBC.

For starters, TV licence fees belong to a bygone era, where state or public broadcasters had a monopoly due to infrastructure costs and the prevailing socio-political contexts.

ZBC is a relic of the past and the fiefdom of a patronage system and serves only the interests of a few rather than the entire population as envisaged by the law.

In the digital age we are in, where viewers have many platforms to get content such as streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube and Spotify, the licence fee only serves to encourage complacency and lack of innovation from ZBC.

ZBC knows that they do not have to do anything, they do not have to innovate and above all they do not have to serve the public's interest, as they will still get money at the end of the day, thanks to the archaic licence fees.

The writing has been on the wall for the licence fees for a long time, but we are stuck in a time warp where we think because something was effective in 1980 it is still relevant today, notwithstanding the technological changes that have come.

About two decades ago, our legislature enacted the ZBC Commercialisation Act, which was in part borne by the realisation that licence fees and government grants were not a sustainable method of funding the broadcaster.

That we continue to pay licence fees yet there is a law that seeks to commercialise ZBC is oxymoronic in nature.

A public service broadcaster, which ZBC purports to be, is meant to serve the public regardless of commercial interests.

Thus, when the government enacted the ZBC Commercialisation Act in 2002, ZBC, by all intents and purposes, ceased to be a public service broadcaster and became a commercial entity and for this reason, we should not be paying licence fees.

Unfortunately, what we have now is dogmatic ideology that is rigid, inflexible and not amenable to change.

At the core of this ideology is that ZBC is critical for spreading information to farflung areas.

Unfortunately, this is not just ordinary information, specifically it is Zanu PF propaganda and thus, ZBC is important for partisan rather than national purposes.

Through ZBC, Zanu PF knows it can control and manipulate information for its narrow partisan purposes, this is why the governing party was so exercised when Studio 7 and other channels started broadcasting into Zimbabwe.

So, if ZBC is there to serve narrow interests, then there is no need for the rest of us to pick up the tab, Zanu PF, its supporters and those that are interested in propaganda should foot the bill.

Ten years ago, KPMG advised ZBC and the government that licence fees should be scrapped and instead a subscription model should be adopted.

At the time, KPMG, who had carried out an audit of the state broadcaster, said licence fees brought in US$5,7 million for the broadcaster, while a subscription model could rake in US$15 million.

While I agree with scrapping of licence fees, the subscription model, which could ideally work, will not bring in US$15 million because ZBC is caught in a time warp, with its content and operations still being stuck in the 1990s.

The problem at ZBC is one of a staid and unevolving culture, where the broadcaster is not accountable to anyone but Zanu PF.

This has killed innovation at the broadcaster and no matter how much is paid in licence fees, ZBC will not be able to perform any better than what it is doing now.

Recently, the Broadcasting Services Act came into effect, raising a lot of anger and excitement, depending on which side one is on, however, most of the debate has been mired by a lack of nous.

Of particular concern is the requirement that insurance firms should collect ZBC licences and instead of the previous set up where individuals would pay on their own volition and the state broadcaster would be responsible for enforcement.

Car radio licences have been mandatory for eons, what was weak was the enforcement mechanism and for that reason, a lot of the noise is misplaced.

It does not help that government hawks seem clueless about this requirement and are acting as if the licence fee is new and revenue collected from this levy will be shared with other broadcasters.

This is not the case, the funds collected belong to ZBC and the state broadcaster alone.

ZBC is a public asset and ideally should serve the public and should be financed by the public.

But as stated above, there is a pervasive culture of self-satisfaction at ZBC, as the powers that be know that once in a while, they will get cars and will receive their pay, whether they perform or not.

Unfortunately, ZBC's lack of innovation does not affect the public broadcaster alone, but rather it stifles private players also.

A private player has to compete with ZBC for advertising and content, yet ZBC has a leg up thanks to the licence fee that we have to pay.

In the end, ZBC has an unfair advantage and this stifles investment in the radio and television sector.

ZBC was modelled along the lines of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). One key difference is that private players in the United Kingdom are unencumbered by competing with the BBC in terms of advertising.

The BBC, which is also facing calls for the scraping of licences, has innovated and come up with engaging streaming platforms such as the BBC iPlayer and its website, while radio stations are available on major streaming platforms, whereas ZBC is still stuck in thinking that the news at 8pm and broadcasting on Facebook are the major cashcows.

ZBC, as it is now, is not fit for purpose and licence fees only help to stifle growth and innovation, while promoting complacency and laziness.

So, this leaves us with one possible course of action; it is time to cancel the licence fee requirement and allow ZBC to find ways to fund itself.

Source - The Standard
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #ZBC, #Licence, #Failure

Comments


Must Read

To be President is the highest job most Africans dream of

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe repays US$176 million in external debt

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Sandra Ndebele funds 11 solar powered boreholes

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Costs push out horticulture farmers in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Something is wrong at Zifa

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mutsvangwa's factional tendencies exposed

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

ACZ route development initiatives bearing fruit

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chiwenga dumps wife - 1 Corinthians 7 v 10-11 haunts him

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

UK agrees to return remains of Nehanda, Kaguvi

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chevron's shoddy performance blamed on regionalism, tribalism

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

Beer fight turns deadly

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

Ex-ZIPRA commander raises alarm over mysterious deaths

6 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe needs US$10 billion to fix power crisis

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo industrial decay raises alarm

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chiefs raise red flags over Presidential fish projects

6 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe parliament fuel allocations under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

SA police hunt for Zimbabwean gold mining kingpin

6 hrs ago | 344 Views

Marondera council in shady land grab

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

0 pass rate teachers to be fired

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

Unknown Kuretu declared national hero

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

244 buildings condemned in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mafume orders fresh demolitions, evictions

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe pregnant prisoners to access private maternal healthcare

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Rapist' nearly flees in handcuffs

21 hrs ago | 853 Views

Lecturers file court application to halt UZ graduation

22 hrs ago | 727 Views

Used condoms spark violent lover's quarrel

23 hrs ago | 1117 Views

NetOne posts record growth

23 hrs ago | 169 Views

ZRP cracks down on illegal use of blue lights, sirens

23 hrs ago | 550 Views

Mnangagwa delivers cyclone relief to Mozambique

23 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chiwenga will need a coup, or it will be over

09 Aug 2025 at 14:43hrs | 1289 Views

How Britain plans to keep Zimbabwe poor

09 Aug 2025 at 14:25hrs | 540 Views

RBZ cracks down on ZiG rejection

09 Aug 2025 at 13:28hrs | 277 Views

Woman chops own mum with machete

09 Aug 2025 at 13:23hrs | 354 Views

Explosive testimony at ex-Highlanders CEO's fraud trial

09 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 293 Views

EcoCash agent's home raided

09 Aug 2025 at 13:21hrs | 216 Views

City of Victoria Falls courts Geo Pomona

09 Aug 2025 at 13:20hrs | 109 Views

New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2025 at 13:14hrs | 35 Views

Potraz rolls out digital inclusion programme

09 Aug 2025 at 13:12hrs | 52 Views

Zimbabwe's forex receipts surge to US$7.3 billion

09 Aug 2025 at 10:01hrs | 131 Views

Honey processing project rakes in US$20 000

09 Aug 2025 at 09:59hrs | 313 Views

White man up for rustling cattle in Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2025 at 09:53hrs | 438 Views

Police arrest 143 touts in sweeping crackdown

09 Aug 2025 at 09:52hrs | 227 Views

Econet to launch new data packages

09 Aug 2025 at 09:52hrs | 404 Views

Harare accounts for most accidents in Zimbabwe

09 Aug 2025 at 09:50hrs | 104 Views

Govt to dismantle powerful vending cartels in Bulawayo CBD

09 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 487 Views

MPs raise alarm over fake news threat

09 Aug 2025 at 09:49hrs | 216 Views

Zimbabwe launches T-Cell HIV vaccine trial

09 Aug 2025 at 09:48hrs | 243 Views

Bulawayo launches blitz on pushcart operators

09 Aug 2025 at 09:48hrs | 129 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil housing scheme for war collaborators

09 Aug 2025 at 09:45hrs | 81 Views