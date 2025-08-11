Zimbabwe Cricket Must Stop Using the Racism Card to Silence Criticism

Opinion / Columnist

45 years after independence, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has once again reacted to criticism from Bulawayo mayor and former Sports Minister David Coltart by labelling his comments as part of a "racist agenda". This tired and divisive tactic led by ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni – must stop.Every time Coltart raises concerns about the way ZC is run, the leadership resorts to accusations of racism instead of addressing the issues raised. This approach is both intellectually lazy and damaging to the sport. In any democratic society, public bodies must accept scrutiny. Cricket in Zimbabwe, like all national sports, belongs to the people, not to a small group of administrators who think disagreement is treachery.To immediately frame criticism from a white Zimbabwean as racially motivated is a dangerous precedent. It discourages open debate, alienates sections of our cricketing community and undermines the very transformation and unity ZC claims to champion. Criticism is not racism; it is part of holding leadership accountable.Givemore Makoni, in particular, has a history of personalising disagreements and dismissing legitimate concerns by playing the race card. This behaviour fuels division rather than progress. Cricket in Zimbabwe has endured enough turbulence from financial mismanagement to governance crises and cannot afford more polarisation.The fact is simple, if ZC's policies, selections or administrative decisions are sound, they will stand up to public scrutiny without the need to attack the critic's race or motives. Using racial accusations as a shield only makes it appear as though there is something to hide.Zimbabwe Cricket must mature in its responses, focus on transparency, and engage with criticism constructively. Stop the smear campaigns, stop the racial framing and start rebuilding trust for the sake of Zimbabwean cricket's future.Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi