Defend the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Will of the People

4 hrs ago | Views
To my fellow Zimbabweans,

Our nation stands on a foundation built upon the supreme law of the land , the Constitution of Zimbabwe. It is the very document that guides our governance, protects our freedoms and ensures that power is exercised within the limits set by the people. It is therefore disturbing and unacceptable when public officials, entrusted with serving the nation, openly advocate for positions that directly contradict the clear provisions of this Constitution.

It is on this basis that I am compelled to call for the dismissal and arrest of Honourable Daniel Garwe, following his reckless and unconstitutional statement (video attached) suggesting that His Excellency, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, will remain in power beyond the constitutionally stipulated end of his term in 2028. This is not a matter of political opinion or party loyalty, it is a direct attack on the very principles that define our democracy, the Constitution.

The 2023 Constitution is unequivocal, the presidential term limit is clearly stated, and no person holding public office has the right to suggest otherwise without violating the supreme law. By making such pronouncements, Honourable Garwe is not only misleading the nation but also undermining the credibility of our democratic system. His statement encourages lawlessness at the highest level and disrespects the will of millions of Zimbabweans who voted with the understanding that the Constitution would be honoured.

Mr President, you have publicly declared yourself a constitutionalist. You have repeatedly assured the people of Zimbabwe, and the world at large, that you will leave office in 2028 in accordance with the law. For this reason, Honourable Garwe's statement is not only an affront to the people but also an insult to your own publicly stated position. To allow such statements to go unchallenged would create dangerous precedents and erode the trust that citizens place in your leadership.

Therefore, I call upon you, Mr President, to take decisive action and immediately relieve Honourable Garwe of his duties. By doing so, you will be sending a clear and unambiguous message to all public officials that the Constitution is not a document to be casually ignored or manipulated for personal or political gain.

To the law enforcement authorities, the duty is yours to ensure that no one, regardless of rank or office, is above the law. Honourable Garwe's statement is a blatant violation that warrants investigation and legal action. Arresting and prosecuting him would demonstrate that Zimbabwe's laws apply equally to all and that the Constitution is not mere rhetoric but an enforceable reality.

Fellow Zimbabweans, let us stand united in defending our democracy. The Constitution belongs to the people not to political elites. If we allow it to be undermined, we risk sliding into a future where leaders overstay their welcome, erode our rights and govern without accountability. We must guard our Constitution fiercely, for it is the very heartbeat of our Republic.

The will of the people must always prevail.

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

Source - Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

