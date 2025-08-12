Latest News Editor's Choice


Roadblocks do not prevent accidents; they annoy motorists

3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) approach to road safety continues to rely heavily on static roadblocks manned by police officers, often positioned along major highways and inner-city roads.

These checkpoints, which were initially introduced to enforce traffic laws and improve safety, have increasingly proven to be ineffective, outdated and in many cases, a source of frustration for law-abiding motorists. A good example is the Mabvuku checkpoint.

The truth is, accidents do not happen at roadblocks; they happen on the open roads where police presence is either minimal or non-existent. Speeding, reckless overtaking, unroadworthy vehicles and drunk driving are not deterred by officers standing on the side of the road holding spikes and clipboards. These errant drivers slip through the cracks when police limit themselves to static checkpoints rather than proactive, intelligent patrols.

Modern policing requires mobility. In developed jurisdictions, police officers conduct highway patrols in marked and unmarked vehicles, constantly moving and monitoring behaviour. They spot speeding drivers, overloaded kombis and vehicles with defective lights or worn-out tyres in real time, not at checkpoints where most drivers temporarily behave themselves.

Zimbabwe's current system is reactive and punitive rather than preventive. A vehicle with no headlights may go undetected until it crashes at night. A drunk driver could pass a roadblock unchallenged if their papers are in order and their breath is not tested. Worse still, the enforcement at these checkpoints often focuses more on the presence or absence of a fire extinguisher than on actual driving conduct or mechanical soundness.

Of concern is the increasing public perception that many roadblocks are revenue-generating exercises rather than road safety measures. Motorists are frequently stopped for minor offences and asked to pay spot fines, sometimes without proper receipts or legal clarity. This has created a culture of suspicion and resentment towards traffic law enforcement, rather than co-operation.

The police have the vehicles, personnel and communication systems to conduct proper mobile patrols. Officers can follow up on unlicensed drivers, track repeat offenders and provide visible deterrence in accident-prone areas. By riding along the roads with the rest of us instead of waiting at the same spot all day, police can be where the dangers lie.

Furthermore, technology can be harnessed to replace the outdated roadblock mentality. Speed cameras, number plate recognition and digital ticketing systems can enhance enforcement without disrupting traffic flow. These methods are data-driven and hard to contest, leaving less room for corruption or selective enforcement.

To be clear, traffic law enforcement is necessary, and the police have a crucial role to play in saving lives. But the methods need to evolve. Static roadblocks belong to a different era. Zimbabwe needs a forward-thinking strategy where law enforcement is visible, fair and genuinely focused on reducing accidents.

Until then, the roadblocks will continue to give an illusion of order while the real chaos plays out further down the road, where no one is watching.

We need a tactical change.

Source - Engineer Jacob K Mutisi
