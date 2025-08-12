Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Tendai Ruben Mbofana is Confusing a Mirror For a Weapon

55 mins ago | Views
Every few years, whenever crime rates rise, someone will dust off a moral panic that blames the latest boogeyman for our social decay. In the 1980s, it was "Satanic" heavy metal. In the 1990s, it was kung fu movies. In the 2000s, it was video games. Now, apparently, my dear mentor Tendai wants us to believe that violent entertainment is breeding a violent Zimbabwe.

This is some lazy and dangerous thinking. Because the more we clutch our pearls over fictional gunfights and TV brawls, the more we ignore the real culprits behind our blood-soaked headlines: economic collapse, institutional failure, and a political culture that treats violence not as a tragedy to be stopped but as a daily fact of life.

Violence in Zimbabwe never needed a television screen to take root. It existed long before Netflix, long before video games, long before Hollywood blockbusters were sold on pirated discs in Mbare. Yet in his latest column, Tendai Ruben Mbofana claims that fictional violence is breeding real violence. It is a neat theory. Neat, because it avoids confronting the harder truth: the problem is not what Zimbabweans are watching. It is what they are living.

His argument rests on shaky assumptions and selective readings of research. He drags out the old Bandura Bobo doll experiment from the 1960s, where children hit an inflatable toy in a lab. He then treats this as a straight line from cartoon brawls to domestic murder. He waves "cultivation theory" and "mean world syndrome" around as if feeling unsafe is the same thing as picking up a bloody knife and stabbing someone.

If these theories were enough to explain reality, Japan's streets would be rivers of blood from its hyper-violent anime. South Korea's homicide rate would rival Brazil's thanks to its brutal thrillers, and the Nordic countries' obsession with crime dramas would have turned them into war zones. Instead, these countries consume far more violent content than Zimbabwe and yet have murder rates so low they are statistical rounding errors compared to ours.

Zimbabwe's violence has simpler, better-documented roots. It thrives in an economy that leaves millions without income. Desperation breeds crime here because there are no options. It grows where mutoriro and cheap alcohol flow freely, drugs and drink with a proven link to aggression. It survives in the rot of gender-based violence, where beating a partner can still be called discipline, and police often treat spousal rape as a "private matter." It is fed by a justice system so slow and corrupt that offenders know they may never face consequences. It is stoked by overcrowding, poor service delivery, and the friction of scarcity, fights over water, transport, but you can easily get a seat in a bar. None of this requires a violent movie. It requires only pressure, frustration, and impunity.

Violent entertainment anywhere in the world does not create violence. It reflects it. Artists mirror the world they live in, and when that world is brutal, so is their work. That woman stabbed in Redcliff after rejecting a man's advances is not the product of cartoons. It is the product of misogyny, desperation, and impunity. The more violent our reality becomes, the more violent our entertainment will be. Art follows life far more often than life follows art. To claim otherwise is to confuse a mirror with a knife.

Mr Mbofana's science is as flimsy as his theory. Once you control for economic and social conditions, the link between violent media and crime fades to nothing. Even in the United States, where violent entertainment saturates every platform, violent crime has plunged since the 1990s. The relationship is inconsistent at best, irrelevant at worst. What is consistent is this: countries with strong economies, functioning justice systems, and effective policing have low crime regardless of what is on their screens.

This fixation on blaming entertainment plays directly into the hands of leaders who would rather censor a film than fix a police department. They find it easier to rage against video games than to shut down meth dens. It is a convenient distraction from the real work of creating jobs, reforming the justice system, and breaking the cultural tolerance for abuse. It is easier to police imagination than to police reality, but it is also utterly useless. While the Mbofana scolds fictional villains, the real ones keep walking free.

Until Zimbabwe deals with poverty, drugs, gender-based violence, and a broken justice system, cutting violence from films will change nothing. A man in Harare will not kill his wife because of a fight scene on TV. He will kill her because he lives in a system that teaches him she is disposable and that he can get away with it. If the goal is to reduce violence, we need fewer crusades against cartoons and more against the collapsing structures that make real violence inevitable.

Anything else is a comfortable lie. Mbofana's article is simply adding to the pile.

P.S. Independent writing survives on readers like you. If you can, please contribute here. (https://zealousthierry.art.blog/donate)

Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo || Social Justice Activist

WhatsApp or Call +263780022343 / kumbiraithierryn@gmail.com

Portfolio : https://muckrack.com/kumbirai-thierry-nhamo/

Blog: https://zealousthierry.art.blog /



Source - Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Palestinian Ambassador HE Dr Tamer Almassri denounces Israel's assassination of journalists as war crimes

50 mins ago | 5 Views

The Silent Killer in Zimbabwe's Medicine Cabinet

57 mins ago | 19 Views

How our love for violent entertainment is breeding a violent Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 10 Views

If Lord Mayor David Coltart dies, will his remains be sent to the UK for burial?

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

How forex brokers make money - and what that means for your trades

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

The hidden costs of commodities trading without proper education

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Silibaziso Mlotshwa to become one of the few female chiefs

9 hrs ago | 458 Views

Government debt cripples Masvingo City

9 hrs ago | 142 Views

Harare partners Ministry of Health

9 hrs ago | 71 Views

Harare working to clear payroll backlogs

9 hrs ago | 133 Views

Ministry steps up unannounced business inspections

9 hrs ago | 249 Views

Elderly man axed after rejecting sex demand

9 hrs ago | 668 Views

Chief Mugabe faces backlash over school fee collection scheme

9 hrs ago | 301 Views

Khune enjoys scenic Zimbabwe escape with wife

9 hrs ago | 247 Views

2030: Zimbabwe will be using domestic currency

9 hrs ago | 260 Views

'Bosso drift into chaos'

10 hrs ago | 190 Views

Community pushes for official recognition of Tji Zhawunda

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zera announces drop in LPG prices

10 hrs ago | 125 Views

Joel Luphahla eyes Caf Champions League group stages

10 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa urges ZDF to confront emerging security threats

13 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers to get salary hike, improved welfare

13 hrs ago | 511 Views

Passports outreach for Zimbabweans living in SA

13 hrs ago | 373 Views

Jilted lover rapes lover's Grade 5 daughter twice

13 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe banks show strong capital buffers

13 hrs ago | 174 Views

Roadblocks do not prevent accidents; they annoy motorists

13 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia unite to close energy gap

13 hrs ago | 117 Views

Villagers protest secretive timber tender in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 148 Views

'David Coltart targeting black administrators'

13 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe criticised over neglect of war veterans

13 hrs ago | 103 Views

'King' demands repatriation of Cecil John Rhodes' remains

13 hrs ago | 514 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to curb illicit financial flows

13 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe internet suppliers take dispute to the High Court

13 hrs ago | 127 Views

How can Mnangagwa preach selflessness when his regime is master of self-interest and plunder?

12 Aug 2025 at 21:24hrs | 411 Views

Defend the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Will of the People

12 Aug 2025 at 21:22hrs | 172 Views

Gayton McKenzie's controversy forces us to ask: Who decides who is Black?

12 Aug 2025 at 21:05hrs | 453 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket Must Stop Using the Racism Card to Silence Criticism

12 Aug 2025 at 21:01hrs | 310 Views

History will judge us by our social media timelines

12 Aug 2025 at 20:59hrs | 237 Views

How to build a safety net fund without feeling overwhelmed

12 Aug 2025 at 20:53hrs | 184 Views

Chiwenga accused of adulterous affair by ex-maid

12 Aug 2025 at 19:56hrs | 2643 Views

Zimbabwe prioritises debt clearance

12 Aug 2025 at 19:35hrs | 123 Views

2 dead, 2 injured in fiery Plumtree road crash

12 Aug 2025 at 19:35hrs | 497 Views

SA unperturbed by US visa policies affecting Zimbabwe

12 Aug 2025 at 19:34hrs | 540 Views

Africa's broken IP system threatens innovation, growth

12 Aug 2025 at 19:33hrs | 68 Views

Wife reports hubby for illegal gun possession

12 Aug 2025 at 19:32hrs | 376 Views

Zimbabwe continues to bid for non-permanent seat on UN Council

12 Aug 2025 at 19:31hrs | 120 Views

Madagascar shows how a mature leadership handles a SADC Chairmanship

12 Aug 2025 at 18:30hrs | 480 Views

Jabulani Khumalo banks on captured ConCourt to unseat Zuma

12 Aug 2025 at 16:18hrs | 368 Views

Mnangagwa promises better salaries for the military

12 Aug 2025 at 15:54hrs | 552 Views

Motsepe's company faces R3.4 billion lawsuit

12 Aug 2025 at 15:48hrs | 459 Views