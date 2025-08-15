Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe has tragically become a lootocracy

2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has been reduced to a shadow of its former promise - a jewel of Africa, a nation of hope and prosperity now lies bruised and exploited under the weight of a political elite that robs its people with impunity.

Our country has tragically become a lootocracy, a system where the ruling class treats state resources as personal property, enriching themselves, their families and cronies while the rest of us are condemned to perpetual poverty and broken infrastructure. Zimbabwe continues to be governed by individuals who say nothing new, offer no innovative policies and recycle hollow promises from podiums and press conferences.

The script is always the same; blame sanctions, blame foreign powers, blame imaginary saboteurs, blame the white and blame Nelson Chamisa.

Meanwhile, the only real sabotage is being carried out by those in power who siphon off national wealth through murky tenders, shady mining deals, inflated government projects and illicit financial flows. They have turned Zimbabwe's vast natural resources, our gold, lithium, diamonds and land into a private feeding trough. Mines operate in secrecy, national assets are sold for a song and billions are lost, while schools go without chalk, hospitals lack basic supplies and our young people flee the country in search of hope. And yet, the most haunting question remains: What are you doing about it?

The silence of the citizen is the loudest approval. Are we so dumb and numb to the theft that we now accept it as normal? Have we resigned ourselves to a fate where suffering is inherited and corruption is tolerated? The people of Zimbabwe must reclaim their voice. It begins not just in the voting booth, but in demanding transparency, accountability and justice every day.

We must speak out, organise, resist and educate. The courage to challenge the rot must start in our homes, churches, communities and workplaces. The Constitution belongs to us, not to a handful of political bandits and thieves. We must stop hero worshipping looters and start honouring the honest few.

Zimbabwe cannot afford another decade of silence. Our future, our children's future, depends on what you, the citizen, decide to do. A nation that chooses silence in the face of theft will wake up to find everything stolen, including its soul.

Let us stop this mess before there is nothing left to rise for.

Source - The Independent
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Chegutu charges US$72 tombstone fees

32 mins ago | 18 Views

Mbare's filth draws Mnangagwa ire

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Retired cop criticises Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Alois Bunjira injured in fatal accident

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Lungu family turns to SA Constitutional Court

5 hrs ago | 232 Views

BirdLife Zimbabwe sounds alarm on vulture extinction threat

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa commissions high-performance computing centre

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Man stabs patron for speaking to his bartender ex-wife

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Teen cleared after nightclub stabbing incident

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe's broken railways threaten lithium, tobacco exports

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

3 killed in mine shaft collapse

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Councillors demand action as darkness sparks mugging deaths

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Harare residents resist Discovery ambulance deal

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe Davis Cup team relegated

5 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket president Coltart

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Tagwirei saluted by military boss

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

MPs slam govt over rural electrification delays

5 hrs ago | 17 Views

Ex-bank consultant jailed for US$23,000 fraud

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

High Court dismisses Zanu-PF activist's divorce bid

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Family cries foul over police botched investigation

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe's lithium smugglers defy export ban

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Poaching threatens US$10m black pepper project

5 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa caps 6,918 UZ graduates

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Funds looted in shocking Harare 'ghost projects' scandal

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa hands over SADC chairmanship at 45th Summit

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Massive US$100,000 fines for Zimbabwe forex offenders

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Lungu family engages Ngcukaitobi for high-stakes repatriation battle

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

International Hunting for Harmony - How a Tanzanian Village Balances Life and Wildlife

19 hrs ago | 160 Views

How Zimbabweans have been conditioned to celebrate regression as progress

19 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mugabe minister's farm assets auctioned over $750,000 debt

20 hrs ago | 502 Views

Zimbabwean businessman launches soccer team in Botswana Premiership

20 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Racism accused Coltart fires back as Zimbabwe Cricket

21 hrs ago | 757 Views

South Africa ripe for a coup

15 Aug 2025 at 17:25hrs | 958 Views

Minister defends SANDF General's Iran trip

15 Aug 2025 at 17:20hrs | 405 Views

Rogue Zimbabwe cop remanded in custody

15 Aug 2025 at 17:15hrs | 427 Views

Zanu-PF wins Makonde rural seat uncontested

15 Aug 2025 at 17:14hrs | 100 Views

497 Zimbabwe soldiers graduate and ready for deployment

15 Aug 2025 at 17:13hrs | 159 Views

Econet employee 'steals' ZWG1 million

15 Aug 2025 at 17:13hrs | 373 Views

Bulawayo teen stabs neighbour over childhood grudge

15 Aug 2025 at 17:12hrs | 343 Views

Amin Soma-Phiri bounces back at Highlanders

15 Aug 2025 at 16:54hrs | 182 Views

Visionary Leadership: The Key to Unlocking Africa's Potential

15 Aug 2025 at 16:37hrs | 48 Views

Ex-CCC MP jailed for 2 years for defrauding Bulawayo woman

15 Aug 2025 at 16:17hrs | 371 Views

UZ graduation proceeds amid 'retrogressive' strike

15 Aug 2025 at 14:28hrs | 286 Views

VW urges Zimbabwe owners to respond to airbag recall

15 Aug 2025 at 14:25hrs | 392 Views

Ministry of Health accused of cover-up

15 Aug 2025 at 14:23hrs | 326 Views

Shell companies siphon US$450m from Zimbabwe, SA

15 Aug 2025 at 14:22hrs | 457 Views

Businessman trapped in married woman's bedroom, assaulted

15 Aug 2025 at 14:19hrs | 528 Views

Mnangagwa ally declares 'no elections in 2028'

15 Aug 2025 at 14:17hrs | 357 Views

Cross borders 4ED boasts of Presidential protection

15 Aug 2025 at 14:16hrs | 209 Views