President Mnangagwa, may handing over the SADC Chairmanship teach you the beauty of a smooth transfer of power

Every moment we encounter in life presents us with an opportunity to learn and grow.Today, 17 August 2025, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe hands over the one-year Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairmanship to Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina.He is currently in Madagascar attending the 45th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government.On the surface, this is simply a ceremonial moment, a mere routine of rotation, where the Chairmanship passes from one member state to another.But for me, and perhaps for many Zimbabweans, this handover offers a powerful lesson that I sincerely hope Mnangagwa himself takes to heart.Of course, I am well aware of the differences between the SADC Chairmanship and the presidency of a country.The Chairmanship is not contested through elections.It is not a personal achievement that reflects the democratic will of the people.It is a rotational position, more symbolic than executive, without any real powers over member states.Yet, the very act of handing over authority when one's term ends - regardless of how modest the role may be - embodies something beautiful about leadership.It reflects the principle that no one should hold on to a position indefinitely, that rules exist for a reason, and that dignity comes not from clinging to power, but from knowing when to let go.It is regrettable that back in 2023, when Mnangagwa assumed the Chairmanship, Zimbabweans were bombarded with propaganda from the ruling ZANU-PF party and state-controlled media portraying this as if SADC leaders had somehow elected him to be their regional president.The impression deliberately painted was that Mnangagwa's so-called "developmental successes" had charmed southern Africa into choosing him to lead them, when in fact this was simply a rotational duty.It was not Zimbabweans who were elevated above others, nor Mnangagwa personally, but rather Zimbabwe as a member state temporarily entrusted with chairing meetings.In fact, if elections in Zimbabwe had resulted in a change of president, the new leader - even from the opposition - would have automatically assumed the role.This alone should have humbled those who sought to inflate the significance of the position, and reminded them that leadership belongs not to individuals but to institutions and nations.Equally, the Chairmanship has no executive authority.Mnangagwa had no power over his peers in the region.He could not dictate or command.He merely presided over meetings, represented Zimbabwe, and facilitated dialogue.The myths peddled in Zimbabwe that he was somehow "leading" the region were not just false but also embarrassing.They exposed the desperate need by the regime to manufacture legitimacy out of thin air.But setting aside the propaganda, there is something much deeper that we can reflect on.As Mnangagwa attends this 45th SADC Summit and formally hands over the Chairmanship to President Rajoelina, does he pause to appreciate the symbolic significance of this act?Does he feel a sense of relief that his turn is over and that he has fulfilled his role, whether with distinction or mediocrity?Does he not feel the quiet dignity that comes with stepping aside gracefully, making way for another leader to take their turn?Can he not see the peace of mind that comes from obeying the rules, respecting limits, and trusting that leadership is bigger than one man?It is a beautiful thing when leaders accept that their time has come and gone, and they move on without clinging desperately to office.Imagine the shame that would have befallen Zimbabwe had Mnangagwa and his allies insisted on amending SADC's rules to allow him to remain Chair beyond one year.Picture the humiliation if Zimbabwe had pushed for Mnangagwa to stay in office until 2030, as some have suggested regarding his presidency.The region and the world would have laughed at us, for what sort of insecurity would drive a man to such selfishness?This is why I believe today's handover is a lesson waiting to be embraced.If Mnangagwa can respect the rules of SADC and pass the baton without protest, why can he not do the same for Zimbabwe when his constitutionally mandated two five-year terms come to an end in 2028?Why should the Constitution, approved in 2013 by over 94% of Zimbabweans, be mutilated to serve the narrow interests of one individual and his loyalists?Leadership is not about permanence.It is about service, and service has its seasons.I understand that part of the reluctance to step down in Zimbabwe stems from history.Since independence in 1980, we have never experienced a smooth, democratic transfer of power.Robert Mugabe clung to office for 37 years until he was forced out by a military coup.Mnangagwa himself inherited the presidency through this violent rupture, not through a peaceful election.Is it not humiliating that in an "independent Zimbabwe" the only times we have witnessed power moving from one leader to another peacefully and smoothly were under the colonial regime?This lack of precedent has entrenched a mentality of "life presidencies" that some are now trying to normalize as culture.But culture cannot be an excuse for undermining democracy.Culture cannot be imposed by a political elite to cover up their fear of accountability.The beauty of leadership transitions lies not only in strengthening democracy but also in liberating the leader himself.There is relief in handing over power.There is freedom in knowing you are no longer burdened by the daily weight of governing.There is dignity in walking away with your head held high, remembered for respecting the Constitution rather than destroying it.Leaders who allow transitions also enjoy the opportunity to pursue other meaningful engagements, from elder statesmanship to philanthropy, without the constant stress of clinging to office.They earn respect both at home and abroad, and their legacy is preserved rather than tarnished by the shame of overstay.Of course, one cannot ignore the darker reason why many African leaders refuse to let go.Too often, those in power have blood on their hands or skeletons in their closets.They have committed acts of corruption, looted public resources, or perpetrated atrocities against their own people.They fear that leaving office will expose them to prosecution, revenge, or disgrace.That is why they hold on, even when their bodies are frail and their minds exhausted.They would rather die in office than face justice.If this is the case in Zimbabwe, then today's lesson should be even clearer.Do not govern in such a way that leaving office becomes terrifying.Do not loot, do not kill, do not destroy.Lead with integrity, so that when your time comes to pass on the mantle, you do so without fear.The SADC Chairmanship is temporary, just as the presidency is temporary.And just as Mnangagwa has managed to hand over the one without resistance, he should prepare himself - and indeed his comrades in ZANU-PF - to do the same with the other.The tragedy of Africa has always been leaders who believe they are indispensable.Yet history tells us otherwise.No man is greater than the people.No one is bigger than the Constitution.The sooner Mnangagwa and his loyalists realize this, the better for Zimbabwe.Today, as he surrenders the Chairmanship to Madagascar, I can only hope he sees beyond the ceremony.I hope he catches a glimpse of the beauty of democratic transfer of authority - and carries that lesson back home to apply it where it truly matters.