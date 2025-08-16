Latest News Editor's Choice


Will the Jesuits groom another President for Zimbabwe?

55 mins ago | Views
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's recent praise of the Jesuit Society and the Roman Catholic Church raises more than just platitudinous acknowledgments of their role in education - it invites a deeper reflection on the intertwined history of religion and politics in Zimbabwe, and whether the Jesuits might once again play a decisive role in shaping national leadership, as they arguably did with Robert Mugabe. 

The Jesuits' influence has long been complex and multifaceted, spanning the colonial and post-independence eras. During the colonial period, Jesuit schools such as Kutama Mission educated and molded young Africans, including future leaders, blending Western academic instruction with religious formation. Their position in society was ambivalent: some Jesuits engaged with colonial authorities and the systems of power, while others voiced concerns about the excesses of colonial rule. Through initiatives like inculturation, they sought to integrate African traditions into Catholic practices, exercising both adaptation and subtle cultural influence.

Post-independence, the Jesuits continued to shape Zimbabwe's social and political landscape. Some members became outspoken critics of ZANU-PF, championing social justice, human rights, and political accountability, while others focused on education and spiritual development. Their legacy is therefore not monolithic - it is marked by moments of cooperation, critique, and moral intervention, reflecting the broader tensions of religion in governance. The historical record shows that the Jesuits' engagement with education and leadership formation was never merely academic; it has always carried social and political weight.

Chiwenga's visit to Arrupe Jesuit University and his glowing remarks about the Jesuits' role in producing ethically grounded, socially responsible graduates prompts questions about the political subtext of such alliances. The Jesuits have a track record of influencing political trajectories, whether deliberately or indirectly, by shaping the moral and intellectual framework of emerging leaders. While the Vice President lauded their commitment to justice, knowledge, and service, the optics of a senior government official publicly aligning himself with the Catholic order may signal more than ceremonial appreciation - it evokes the historical reality that Zimbabwe's leaders have, in the past, emerged from institutions under Jesuit tutelage.

The cautionary tale is Mugabe himself: educated in Jesuit schools, he became a figure whose leadership reshaped the country, for better or worse. Today, as Chiwenga courts the Jesuits' recognition, it is reasonable to question whether this alliance is purely about education or part of a subtle negotiation of legitimacy, influence, and moral endorsement. In a country where the boundaries between religion, politics, and education have always been porous, such engagements carry significance beyond ceremonial speeches. Chiwenga's dance with the Catholics is a reminder that in Zimbabwe, moral authority, institutional influence, and political power are often entangled, and that the Jesuits, through their schools and social institutions, remain capable of shaping the contours of leadership in ways both visible and opaque.

Zimbabweans would be wise to observe closely: the Jesuits' influence is enduring, their reach profound, and their impact on the formation of future leaders continues to be felt. Chiwenga's homage to their role in tertiary education is admirable on the surface, but it also serves as a subtle nod to a long history in which education and political legitimacy have intersected - raising the question of whether history could, in some form, repeat itself.

