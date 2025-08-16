Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe's lawyer-heavy politics not good for development

12 secs ago | Views
Most of Zimbabwe's leading politicians are lawyers. Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti, David Coltart, Welshman Ncube, and even President Emmerson Mnangagwa all come from legal backgrounds. The one prominent engineer who often comes to mind in politics is Elias Mudzuri, but even his presence in national debates has been overshadowed by factional squabbles with another lawyer, Douglas Mwonzora.

This dominance of legal minds in Zimbabwean politics is not without consequence. It may help explain why governance in the country relies heavily on statutory instruments - complex legal rules that regulate everyday life - rather than on tangible, large-scale projects that could drive development.

Dan Wang, a Chinese-born Canadian analyst, highlights this contrast vividly in his book Breakneck: China's Quest to Engineer the Future. He argues that China is run by engineers, while the United States is run by lawyers, and that this difference shapes their trajectories. Engineers focus on building - railways, factories, and power plants - while lawyers tend to emphasise processes, legal frameworks, and regulation.

Wang points out that in 2002, all nine members of China's Politburo Standing Committee had engineering backgrounds. This technocratic leadership prioritised construction on a massive scale, giving rise to bullet trains, world-class airports, and advanced manufacturing hubs. Meanwhile, in the US, where law degrees dominate political leadership, projects like California's high-speed rail have been bogged down in lawsuits, environmental reviews, and spiralling costs.

The same parallel resonates in Zimbabwe. Decades after independence, the country still struggles with crumbling infrastructure, power shortages, and stalled mega-projects. Yet, legal battles, constitutional wrangles, and endless political disputes dominate the headlines. Zimbabwean politics often appears trapped in the courtroom rather than the construction site.

Consider the contrast: China completed its Beijing–Shanghai bullet train in just three years at a cost of $36 billion, carrying more than a billion passengers in its first decade. Meanwhile, in Zimbabwe, flagship projects like the Batoka Gorge hydropower station or the expansion of Hwange Power Station are perpetually delayed, weighed down by financing problems, political disagreements, and governance challenges.

Of course, lawyers play a critical role in defending rights, upholding constitutionalism, and curbing authoritarian excesses. But Wang's thesis raises uncomfortable questions for countries like Zimbabwe: Has the overrepresentation of lawyers in politics tilted the nation towards endless legalism and away from the kind of hard engineering mindset required to rebuild a struggling economy?

China's rise demonstrates the power of an "engineering state" that prizes building over arguing. Zimbabwe, facing an infrastructure deficit and economic stagnation, might need more leaders who think like builders - literally. Until then, it risks remaining a nation of statutory instruments and policy pronouncements, without the highways, factories, and power grids to match.

Source - online
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Caf expert impressed by progress at Magaya's stadium

49 mins ago | 13 Views

Man jailed for squandering US$2,640 airtime cash

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Thief caught wearing stolen clothes

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Starlink users in Zimbabwe pay USD$5 regulatory fee

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Will the Jesuits groom another President for Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chiwenga praises Jesuits

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Harare water crisis reaches alarming levels

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe's local flights are too expensive

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Toddler dies in hot water accident

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Dexter Nduna finally graduates

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Couple clash in court over infidelity

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Airtime vendors sue police for US$120,000

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Harare wetland in Tafara faces destruction

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Lies about injured nurse exposed

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

MK Party seeks to extend land restitution cut-off date to April 6, 1652

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

A dangerous fantasy for Zimbabwe called NTA

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mugabe's nephew readmitted into Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 703 Views

Zimbabwe to train 7 000 health workers every year

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

ZETDC official in court over forged tender documents

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

Gimboki serial burglar arrested after 7-month spree

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

CBZ manager fired over missing RTGS3,000

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Tsholotsho council accounts in shambles

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Headmasters join teachers in salary protest in ZImbabwe

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Fresh land invasions rock Zvimba farm

6 hrs ago | 69 Views

Social Work Council faces backlash over registration exam

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Bulawayo turns to groundwater to tackle water shortages

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

NHS hit by pension scandal

6 hrs ago | 61 Views

The Gospel According to Honorable Wiwa Sikhala

8 hrs ago | 289 Views

SADC Chair handover to teach Mnangagwa smooth transfer of power

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

Chegutu charges US$72 tombstone fees

23 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mbare's filth draws Mnangagwa ire

24 hrs ago | 674 Views

Retired cop criticises Mnangagwa's govt

24 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Zimbabwe has tragically become a lootocracy

24 hrs ago | 473 Views

Alois Bunjira injured in fatal accident

16 Aug 2025 at 15:47hrs | 972 Views

Lungu family turns to SA Constitutional Court

16 Aug 2025 at 13:38hrs | 632 Views

BirdLife Zimbabwe sounds alarm on vulture extinction threat

16 Aug 2025 at 13:36hrs | 181 Views

Mnangagwa commissions high-performance computing centre

16 Aug 2025 at 13:36hrs | 117 Views

Man stabs patron for speaking to his bartender ex-wife

16 Aug 2025 at 13:34hrs | 333 Views

Teen cleared after nightclub stabbing incident

16 Aug 2025 at 13:34hrs | 213 Views

Zimbabwe's broken railways threaten lithium, tobacco exports

16 Aug 2025 at 13:33hrs | 159 Views

3 killed in mine shaft collapse

16 Aug 2025 at 13:32hrs | 132 Views

Councillors demand action as darkness sparks mugging deaths

16 Aug 2025 at 13:31hrs | 122 Views

Harare residents resist Discovery ambulance deal

16 Aug 2025 at 13:31hrs | 170 Views

Zimbabwe Davis Cup team relegated

16 Aug 2025 at 13:30hrs | 46 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket president Coltart

16 Aug 2025 at 13:29hrs | 167 Views

Tagwirei saluted by military boss

16 Aug 2025 at 13:27hrs | 358 Views

MPs slam govt over rural electrification delays

16 Aug 2025 at 13:26hrs | 47 Views

Ex-bank consultant jailed for US$23,000 fraud

16 Aug 2025 at 13:25hrs | 134 Views

High Court dismisses Zanu-PF activist's divorce bid

16 Aug 2025 at 13:24hrs | 93 Views