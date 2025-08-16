Mawarire's political manoeuvre dressed up as activism

Opinion / Columnist

Jealousy Mawarire's recent tirade against Dr Elder Kudakwashe Tagwirei is not just misleading, it's a calculated political manoeuvre dressed up as activism. His claims of corruption and looting are not backed by Court rulings or forensic audits, but by innuendo and partisan bitterness.Mawarire has long been associated with political factions opposed to President Mnangagwa, including the National Patriotic Front (NPF), which was linked to the late Former President Robert Mugabe.He has publicly opposed President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 agenda, accusing it of being a front for unconstitutional power grabs and illegal fundraising schemes.His criticism of Dr Tagwirei is part of a broader campaign to undermine President Mnangagwa's allies, not a genuine pursuit of justice.Mawarire's allegations about Treasury Bill conversions and Command Agriculture are not supported by legal convictions or formal investigations that name Dr Tagwirei as a criminal.If Mawarire has evidence, he should present it to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), not Twitter or press conferences.Mawarire's narrative is designed to inflame public sentiment, not inform it.His goal is clear discredit President Mnangagwa's inner circle, destabilize government initiatives like the Land Tenure Committee, and position himself as a voice of opposition.Jealousy Mawarire's statement is hogwash, a blend of political bitterness and speculative fiction. Zimbabwe deserves fact-based accountability, not factional propaganda. If Mawarire wants to be taken seriously, he should drop the theatrics and bring evidence to the table.