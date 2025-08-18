Dear Mr./Ms. Mafirakureva Chokwadi

Opinion / Columnist

The Zimbabwean Catholic Church is compromised seriously! My reply to your article while still very fresh; about three hours old on Bulawayo 24 social media. I loved reading your input today regarding VP. Chiwenga, his deep connection with Zimbabwe Catholic Jesuits. According to me, your articles was well written; but under the veneer of your expressions there were omissions by default, to put it politely. It defeats me dismally how VP. Chiwenga could be so near a religious institution like the Jesuits, showing and open evidence of an unforgiving person. Secondly, how do Catholics internally handle Chiwenga's case with his former wife? He may have repented atrocities he committed in Matabeleland South; the Catholic Jesuits prayed forgiveness over him: the Catholic practice I know too well, as a roman Catholic myself. Just saying!Religious institutions, just like all societies transform with time for better and for worse. What was Catholic before independence and after, is not what it is today. Apparently, things have fallen apart. Catholic Jesuits especially in Rhodesia back then were dependable: Chokwadi, you put it succinctly how the Catholics defined African politics of the time: facilitating good education was their strength. They gave Africans a good social standing to adequately defy colonialism, empowering them for structural social and political transformations. But not all Catholics were on the same page about black educational empowerment back then, you have highlighted this in your article adequately.There is a Catholic saying: "Give me the child until he is 7 and I will give you the man', is a well-known quote that attributed to both Aristotle and St. Ignatius Loyola, the founder of the Jesuit order". The former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe was educated in Kutama the famous Jesuit school for boys. I wonder still if the Jesuits were happy about what became of him as politician and citizen. His iron-fist rule left permanent scars for generations. Mugabe doctored atrocities of genocide nature: misery is his signature in all regions of Matabeleland and Midlands. But on the other hand, it is the Catholics who found their voice in critiquing the Gukurahundi atrocities. They did not shy away to approach the former President; told him to stop the killings in Matabeleland region, curiously those killings were executed by Chiwenga, now a prominent figure in the Catholic Jesuit congregations and ceremonies.The contributions that the Catholic Church made during the struggle for independence must never be told in a single sentence but holistic to fully appreciate their role in political and social transformations of Southern Rhodesia and later Zimbabwe. The CCJP began their human rights activities early before independence documenting atrocities meted on African population in the early 1970s. But when the liberation war began heating up, when Freedom fighters engaged in direct physical battles with the Rhodesian Defense Forces, the Catholics maintained a strong commitment to Africans, documenting atrocities on civilian populations by Freedom Fighters, objectively balancing their observation based on peace and justice. Those were times when the buzzword Human Rights was unknown; Catholics, however, were the mouthpiece of social justice; they openly publicized atrocities committed by the Smith regime internationally. "The Man in the Middle (May 1975), and The Civil War in Rhodesia (August 1976), both published by the Catholic Institute for International Relations (CIIR) in England" are in international libraries. The sterling contribution by the Catholic Church is recognized in the academic fraternity for their noble work during colonialism and after 1980 independence.Zimbabwean history books must never forget Mike Auret and Bishop Donal Lamont who exposed and challenged human rights abuses in Rhodesia. Bishop Donal Lamont made a famous speech at the dock in Salisbury High court, was later deported to Ireland purely for his noble conviction on human rights. Spaces today are crowded with people who did little or nothing during the war of independence. Injustices and suffering of civilian populations of southern Africa was not only felt by Africans only but by the noble commitment of Churches including the Jesuits who could no longer be part of a colonial system that disregarding the sanctity of life: sanctity of life, the essence of Catholic belief systems.For Catholics to be given spaces of worship and their noble service to the indigenous people: their impartiality absolved them when they equally critiqued atrocities mete by Freedom Fighters especially in rural settings; villagers were caught in rock and hard surface: they were expected to feed freedom fighters on one hand, were severely punished by the Rhodesian Armed Forces when discovered, they gave all kinds of assistance to freedom fighters, on the other hand.The document CCJP from the Catholics for Justice during the Gukurahundi gives details how the citizens of Matabeleland perished under Fifth Brigade. General Chiwenga operated in Matabeleland South, killing and maiming Ndebele people (curiously where his current wife resides) including women and children reporting directly to Minister Mnangagwa, Minister for Security. It is wholly questionable and interesting to know how much the Catholic Jesuits have compromised to get acceptance from Zanu PF Government to work together after a long fallout. They work hand in glove with a despotic regime Zanu PF evidenced with high profile Catholic ceremonies VP. Chiwenga is honored to preside.The luminaries still living are Mr. Clement Moyo, Mr. Nicholas Ndebele, Lord Mayor David Coltart compiled the CCJP document. The 1983- 1987 Gukurahundi atrocities of genocide nature needed to be documented, be placed at a historical context. It is estimated that the number of deaths could be 20,000. However, the CCJP says it goes beyond counting deaths only: Livelihoods were destroyed by the Fifth Brigade. Young women and girls in remote villages were hunted down, raped and abducted, thousands were left pregnant. Rape was used as a weapon of war was used by the Fifth Brigade.Devout Catholics of Mike Auret and Bishop Donal Lamont must be turning in their graves, realizing how Catholic ethos have been bent to reach out to criminals masquerading as repented Catholics. Indeed, the times are changing. I am writing as a concerned Catholic; I may not be an active Sunday church goer for some reason, personal. Chiwenga is given powers by the Catholic Church on several occasions and ceremonies, is very disturbing. VP. Chiwenga gloats openly on social media each time he punishes his former wife Mrs. Merry Mubayiwa. Of late he spoke about how he reported Merry to the South African courts, and she had her home was forfeited.Do the Jesuits still maintain confidentiality regardless of human rights atrocities Chiwenga commits daily on his former wife?? A whole politician who refuses his children to visit their mother is not normal. The Catholic Church condones it. How cruel can life still be. From the outside, we see Jesuits overlooking Chiwenga's atrocities against his former wife and her children, the vulnerable niche in our societies; Curiously, where the church is needed most to alleviate pain and suffering. If bishop Donal Lamont had lived, he would have spoken openly against the VP Chiwenga without fear or favour, how he cruelly treats his former wife. It is like reading satanic verses. Chiwenga's values and principles of his Catholic faith he proudly displays at every Catholic ceremony, given a chance by the Jesuits, are absent or nonexistent. Just saying!