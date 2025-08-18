Deal with emotional stress in government institutions

Opinion / Columnist

According to some media reports, the widely shared video of Assistant Inspector Mandizvidza, who was assigned to Police General Headquarters, claiming to have assumed control of the police force, should not be regarded as a traitorous offence.Instead of police discipline, Assistant Inspector Simbarashe Mandizvidza is in dire need of assistance right now. The ZRP should implement occupational health therapy immediately.In order to prevent him from being vindicated, the force must recognise that this police officer is not normal and is plagued by mental or emotional problems.This police officer is not facing any treasonous charges. However, as his statements were over 95% accurate, he must also be allowed to exercise his constitutional right to express himself in that regard.Additionally, he was speaking for all of the junior police officers who are suffering because of the organisation. His message was clear and loud despite his flaws. He begged on behalf of his colleagues, who were equally open to cooperating with the populace.His message is hitting home with his coworkers, but the cops need to look into it and address his concerns. Even though he is a rogue, what he said is absolutely true.The man is speaking the truth without fear or favour, even though psychological support may be required. He was quite expressive in that video clip. What charges must be brought against him, surely?There were several facts in his remarks regarding the need for reform in the Zimbabwe Republic Police. He also expressed regret for the fact that many people no longer have faith in our police service. Today, the majority of people believe that police officers are dishonest and just interested in making money.In addition to the police force, there are several Simbarashe Mandizvidzas in the military, air force, prison, and other government agencies. One issue that may require attention is the rise in drug misuse in the nation. But I want to thank you for finding Assistant Inspector Simbarashe Mandizvidza so quickly. Let's hope that certain thieves and crooked individuals who are robbing this nation of its wealth receive the same prompt response that was used to capture some suspects. I strongly advise you to ensure that all medications that would have been confiscated are safely stored.Instead of punishing those who take drugs, we should provide them with the support they require. All government institutions must conduct psychiatric evaluations.Email - konileonard606@gmail.comX - @Leokoni