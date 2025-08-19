Opinion / Columnist
Empowering youths through vocational training
As a community leader in Chiweshe, I've witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by rural youths who don't excel in academics. Many drop out of school, succumbing to idleness and substance abuse. Without a clear direction, they're vulnerable to a path of destruction, often leading to crime. Vocational training can be a game-changer, equipping them with lifetime skills and a sense of purpose.
The Risks of Idleness
Idle minds can quickly turn to destructive behaviors. Wanton fights, pick-pocketing, housebreaking, and worse crimes can become a reality. The consequences are severe, not only for the individual but also for the community. Vocational training offers a proactive solution, engaging youths in meaningful activities that foster growth and development.
Lifetime Skills, Lifetime Opportunities
Vocational training provides practical skills that can be applied in various industries, such as:
1. Agriculture: Farming, animal husbandry, and agribusiness management.
2. Crafts: Carpentry, masonry, tailoring, and other traditional crafts.
3. Technology: Plumbing, electrical work, and solar panel installation.
4. Services: Hospitality, tourism, and culinary arts.
These skills empower youths to become self-reliant, earning a steady income and contributing to their community's economic growth.
Breaking the Cycle of Poverty
Vocational training can break the cycle of poverty by:
1. Providing employment opportunities: Skilled youths can secure jobs or start their own businesses.
2. Fostering entrepreneurship: With the right skills, youths can create their own opportunities, generating income and creating jobs for others.
3. Enhancing community development: Vocational training can lead to improved infrastructure, services, and economic growth.
A Call to Action
As a community, we must invest in vocational training programs that cater to rural youths. By doing so, we can:
1. Reduce crime rates: Engage youths in productive activities, reducing the likelihood of criminal behavior.
2. Promote economic growth: Equip youths with skills that contribute to the local economy.
3. Empower communities: Foster self-reliance, confidence, and a sense of purpose among rural youths.
Let's work together to provide vocational training opportunities for our rural youths. By empowering them with lifetime skills, we can ensure a brighter future for our community.
Thomas Murisa
Chiweshe.
