Empowering youths through vocational training

Opinion / Columnist

The Risks of Idleness



Lifetime Skills, Lifetime Opportunities

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty

A Call to Action

As a community leader in Chiweshe, I've witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by rural youths who don't excel in academics. Many drop out of school, succumbing to idleness and substance abuse. Without a clear direction, they're vulnerable to a path of destruction, often leading to crime. Vocational training can be a game-changer, equipping them with lifetime skills and a sense of purpose.Idle minds can quickly turn to destructive behaviors. Wanton fights, pick-pocketing, housebreaking, and worse crimes can become a reality. The consequences are severe, not only for the individual but also for the community. Vocational training offers a proactive solution, engaging youths in meaningful activities that foster growth and development.Vocational training provides practical skills that can be applied in various industries, such as:1. Agriculture: Farming, animal husbandry, and agribusiness management.2. Crafts: Carpentry, masonry, tailoring, and other traditional crafts.3. Technology: Plumbing, electrical work, and solar panel installation.4. Services: Hospitality, tourism, and culinary arts.These skills empower youths to become self-reliant, earning a steady income and contributing to their community's economic growth.Vocational training can break the cycle of poverty by:1. Providing employment opportunities: Skilled youths can secure jobs or start their own businesses.2. Fostering entrepreneurship: With the right skills, youths can create their own opportunities, generating income and creating jobs for others.3. Enhancing community development: Vocational training can lead to improved infrastructure, services, and economic growth.As a community, we must invest in vocational training programs that cater to rural youths. By doing so, we can:1. Reduce crime rates: Engage youths in productive activities, reducing the likelihood of criminal behavior.2. Promote economic growth: Equip youths with skills that contribute to the local economy.3. Empower communities: Foster self-reliance, confidence, and a sense of purpose among rural youths.Let's work together to provide vocational training opportunities for our rural youths. By empowering them with lifetime skills, we can ensure a brighter future for our community.Thomas MurisaChiweshe.