Is Muswere a lying civil servants?

Opinion / Columnist

When President Emmerson Mnangagwa came to power in November 2017, his message was loud and clear: "To remove criminals surrounding President Mugabe." It was a motto that inspired hope among Zimbabweans that a new era of accountability and integrity was finally dawning.Eight years later, that promise lies in tatters. The scandal involving Information Minister Jenfan Muswere has exposed the hollow nature of Mnangagwa's much-vaunted anti-corruption drive. Muswere, who parades himself with a "Dr" title, has been accused of holding fake qualifications. The matter exploded across social media platforms, sparking outrage and disbelief.Instead of acting decisively, the President turned a blind eye. The government that once pledged to fight dishonesty and corruption has looked the other way, refusing even to acknowledge the seriousness of the allegations. Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who brought the issue into the public spotlight, was met not with answers but with contempt. Muswere's only defence was to block Chin'ono on social media. But the damage had already been done. The world had seen the evidence and silence only deepened the suspicions.What is more troubling is the behaviour of Zimbabwe's media landscape. State-controlled outlets such as ZBC and Zimpapers, which fall under Muswere's ministry, predictably ignored the scandal. Yet even private media houses, which should act as watchdogs, have failed to press the minister for answers. Instead of demanding transparency, they too have turned a blind eye, allowing the controversy to fade without resolution and continue to call him "Dr".This silence is deafening. A senior government official accused of fabricating academic credentials should be called to publicly verify his qualifications, particularly when he oversees the very institutions meant to inform the nation. If his titles are genuine, then clarity would restore confidence. If they are not, then accountability must follow.The Muswere case is the litmus test for the so-called "Second Republic." A government that came to power claiming to root out criminals now appears comfortable protecting its own. Zimbabweans are left wondering, if a minister can lie about his qualifications and escape scrutiny, what does that say about the broader fight against corruption?For now, both the government and media stand exposed, complicit in silence while the world watches.Zimbabwe is Now a Crime Scene.