Bereka Mwana was one of the best approaches

35 secs ago | Views
I personally believe Bereka Mwana was one of the best approaches to internal candidate selection. I do not understand why some are discrediting this voting system. In fact, those who willingly participated in the process have no moral ground to turn around and dismiss it.

It is important to note that even in developed countries, forms of open voting are still practiced, particularly in parliaments, councils, and party structures. President Nelson Chamisa's adoption of this model was a master stroke that allowed candidates to be chosen on fair and transparent grounds. Speaking from experience, many of us who managed to win primary elections did so because of this transparent approach.

Of course, like any other system, the open voting method had its own challenges. But those challenges cannot be used as the sole basis to completely denounce the process or to cast unfair accusations against President Nelson Chamisa. What is needed is to refine and strengthen the approach so that it becomes more effective. For me, Bereka Mwana remains one of the fairest and most democratic method for internal selection processes.

