Zvigananda laugh while words replace justice in Zimbabwe

In Zimbabwe, corruption is no longer an occasional scandal; it has become a daily torment. Every time Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga steps up to speak, Zimbabweans are treated to fiery speeches condemning zvigananda — the corrupt few who exploit political proximity for personal gain. Yet, despite the rhetoric, no names are named, no arrests are made, and no meaningful action follows. The result is mounting frustration and a steady erosion of confidence in leadership.Zimbabweans have heard this tune before. Promises of a "day of reckoning" in June were repeated just this week, but the nation is left asking: when will that day come, and who will it touch? In the meantime, zvigananda thrive, manipulating systems, hoarding opportunities, and securing contracts while shielding themselves behind political connections. The louder the speeches grow, the more obvious the silence of action becomes.The consequences of this inaction are catastrophic. Corruption does more than enrich the few; it robs schools, hospitals, infrastructure, and the hope of young Zimbabweans who see merit and honesty as worthless. It deepens inequality, drives more families into poverty, and creates a system where joining the corrupt network seems the only path to survival. This is how nations decay from within.Zimbabwe has the institutions to fight corruption — the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, the Auditor-General's Office, and the National Prosecuting Authority — but without independence, funding, and political backing, these bodies remain watchdogs that bark without biting. Parliament and the judiciary must also assert their roles, demanding transparency, enforcing oversight, and proving that no one, no matter how powerful, is above the law.The fight against corruption requires practical reforms: stronger whistleblower protections, mandatory asset declarations, and tighter monitoring of state contracts. These steps don't need endless speeches; they need political will. Zimbabweans are no longer interested in rhetoric. They want handcuffs, prosecutions, convictions, and the recovery of stolen wealth for the benefit of the nation.Until action replaces words, the zvigananda will keep laughing all the way to the bank. And until justice is real and visible, every anti-corruption speech will be nothing more than background noise to the feast of the corrupt. Zimbabwe does not need more threats — it needs handcuffs and convictions. Words without justice are empty. And Zimbabweans are watching.