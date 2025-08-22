We were alive, but never truly lived

Opinion / Columnist

We dreamed big and forgot that the most precious moments were hidden in the seemingly insignificant little moments of life.We sat around the dinner table with our eyes fixed on our cell phones, forgetting that we can always have our phones with us wherever we go, but those precious souls next to us may soon be taken from our lives without experiencing the pure joy of genuine interaction and connection. We spent monumental amounts of time connecting with strangers on social media, while disconnecting from those close and dear to us. We couldn't give just 15 minutes of undivided attention to those who mattered the most and gave all the hours trying to follow what was happening in the lives of those who didn't even know we exist.We mourned about the annoying behaviour of our children, little did we know that they will grow up very quickly and leave us, and we will dearly miss them and their same imperfections we were mourning about.Whilst we dreamed big, the little moments that were pregnant with true greatness slipped through our fingers. We focused on each other's weaknesses and celebrated zero efforts made by those who cared. We were quick to speak out about their mistakes, but said absolutely nothing when they did well. But why humans why? We lived and never truly loved. We measured life by the number of years we lived, but sadly life itself marched past us while we were busy.We cried daily about our worries and never counted daily the little daily blessings that were 10 times more than our worries.We became too desperate for validation and men's approval and forgot that were are more than enough without the applause of men.We majored in minors until we left this world empty but carrying heavy loads of regrets. We will leave this world empty-handed, but there is no excuse for living an empty life.Complain, judge and criticise less, compliment, appreciate and love a little bit more.Focus on what truly matters.The little precious priceless moments are where life is really hidden.The clock is ticking."Oh Lord, teach us to number our days, that we may gain our hearts to wisdom" @Psalm90:12gwizimotivator@yahoo.com