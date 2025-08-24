Latest News Editor's Choice


Tagwirei marches towards state house

Faction-ridden ZANU PF has finally confirmed the co-option of the billionaire tenderpreneur Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the party's Central Committee.

Tagwirei, whose initial appearance in the Central Committee became national news, becomes one of the newest members in one of the governing party's most powerful organs.

According to Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Patrick Chinamasa, Tagwirei who was recommended by Harare province joins Polite Kambamura (Mashonaland West), Joseph Serima, Christine Gwati and Collen Ndebele, who were all recommended by Matabeleland North province.

The co-options were confirmed after the 385th Ordinary Session of the Politburo this week following a vote by the Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee in Tagwirei's case.

"The Politburo has endorsed co-options from Mashonaland West, Matabeleland North and Harare, with all expected to be formally adopted by the Central Committee at the next meeting.

"Tagwirei was co-opted by Harare Province and is now a Central Committee member," said Chinamasa.

Unlike the first time when Tagwirei had to be escorted out of the Central Committee, Chinamasa reckoned that all procedures had been followed, with their appearance expected at the next meeting.

Power struggles between rival factions within Zanu PF had been fingered as a major reason why Tagwirei was being shut out of the influential body.

The wealthy businessman, who turned to politics earlier this year, is reportedly eyeing a shot at the presidency in the near future, with unconfirmed reports saying he is the likeliest to take over.

His decision has irked ambitious party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, who fancies himself suitable candidate to replace the looting President Emmerson Mnangagwa even ahead of one-time-favourite Constantino Chiwenga, his deputy.

President Mnangagwa is running the country with his private gang of state looters. 

Source - News Bench
