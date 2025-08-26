Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Only You Can Stop The Abuse of Passengers on Zimbabwe's Public Transport

58 mins ago | Views
Public transport in Zimbabwe has become a nightmare for many citizens, not because of the distance travelled or the fares charged, but because of the daily abuse passengers suffer at the hands of kombi operators, bus drivers, and their touts commonly known as mahwindi. What is supposed to be a service has been turned into a battlefield of insults, intimidation and harassment.

It is alarming that in a country with such an educated and resilient population, one hwindi can control an entire vehicle, hurling vulgar language and issuing degrading commands, while passengers sit in silence, munenge muinemandimba. This silence has emboldened touts and drivers to normalise disrespect, forgetting that passengers are customers paying for a service. Public transport is not a favour, it is a business that must be run with professionalism and respect.

The most affected are women and girls, who bear the brunt of sexual harassment, offensive remarks and humiliating treatment on a daily basis. Our mothers and sisters are forced to endure insults simply because they want to get to work, school, street or the market. This culture of abuse has gone unchecked for too long and the absence of accountability has created a toxic environment where disrespect is tolerated.

Authorities e.g. ZRP have looked the other way while touts and rogue operators hold passengers hostage. Law enforcement rarely intervenes and transport unions appear more concerned about defending operators than protecting commuters. The result is a breakdown of dignity in our transport system, where safety, courtesy and respect are afterthoughts.

Zimbabweans must wake up to the reality that they are paying customers. Passengers should demand dignity, organise themselves and push for enforcement of passenger rights. Transport operators should be reminded that without passengers there is no business. Commuter associations, government and civil society must urgently create reporting platforms where abusive drivers and touts can be named, shamed and penalised.

This is not simply about manners it is about human rights. Respectful and safe public transport is a necessity in any functioning society. If Zimbabwe is to restore pride and order in its cities and towns, it must start by reforming its transport culture. Silence in the face of abuse is complicity. It is time for commuters to rise, speak out and reclaim their dignity.

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
+263772278161

Source - Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

We must be careful in interpreting DNA paternity results to avoid unnecessary alarm

51 mins ago | 9 Views

Embracing Change: The Key to Thriving in a Rapidly Changing World

60 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa's title deeds scheme is unconstitutional and farmers risk losing their land

1 hr ago | 20 Views

President Mnangagwa secures ancestral land and launches Production Booster Kit in Mazowe

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Shoe-prints expose trio over missing wild beast

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Senior citizen remanded for expired firearm certificate

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Spur to open second outlet in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zinara offers penalty discounts nationwide

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

ZRP hits back at Securico over armed robbery claims

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Illegal mining threatens new school in Kwekwe

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa to cap 4,000 graduands at CUT

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chaos at council meeting sparks outrage

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Joel Gabuza's brutal attacker jailed 4 years

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Plot to sideline Chiwenga exposed

17 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Schoolgirl's suicide stuns community

17 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Localised food shortages hit several districts

17 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zanu-PF gags 'qethu' minister

17 hrs ago | 921 Views

Bakery driver filmed naked in lover's bedroom

17 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Court halts RioZim's asset sales

17 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwe slashes fees to boost ease of doing business

17 hrs ago | 794 Views

Mnangagwa critic seeks return to ZANU-PF

17 hrs ago | 372 Views

Stocktheft fuels smuggling of illicit goods along Limpopo

17 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia hold high-level meeting to curb smuggling

17 hrs ago | 89 Views

ZEP holders in limbo as expiry deadline looms

17 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabwe records historic milk production milestone

17 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe tiles flood regional market

17 hrs ago | 660 Views

Hillside Teachers' College expands work-for-fees programme

17 hrs ago | 241 Views

Bulawayo socialite Gary Bell released on bail pending appeal

17 hrs ago | 251 Views

Police crack down on cough syrup syndicate

17 hrs ago | 318 Views

Harare fails to act on 27 of 28 audit red flags

17 hrs ago | 135 Views

Woman dies in Eastview cabin fire

17 hrs ago | 192 Views

Dubai-based Leva Hotels to debut in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 239 Views

MSU postpones graduation ceremony

17 hrs ago | 496 Views

Man fined for selling kudu meat without permit

17 hrs ago | 233 Views

Kwekwe shuts out vendors from CBD

17 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF factional war erupt in Matebeleland

17 hrs ago | 296 Views

Macheso's bodyguard brutal assaults journalist

26 Aug 2025 at 19:18hrs | 880 Views

Top Zimbabwe business executive arrested for fraud

26 Aug 2025 at 13:09hrs | 2735 Views

Police probe widow in murder of Mutangadura

26 Aug 2025 at 13:05hrs | 2732 Views

South Africa court refused to hear Lungu case

26 Aug 2025 at 11:44hrs | 1466 Views

Britain cosies up to Zimbabwe

26 Aug 2025 at 08:08hrs | 1659 Views

Magistrate sentences armed robbers to 12 additional years

26 Aug 2025 at 08:06hrs | 770 Views

Zimbabwe vows to prosecute environmental law violators

26 Aug 2025 at 08:06hrs | 260 Views

Thomas Mapfumo bids goodbye to UK fans

26 Aug 2025 at 08:05hrs | 1222 Views

Botswana clinics run out of medicine

26 Aug 2025 at 08:04hrs | 760 Views

Ramaphosa to officially open Zimbabwe Agricultural Show

26 Aug 2025 at 08:03hrs | 541 Views

Stolen Mercedes-Benz intercepted en route to Zimbabwe

26 Aug 2025 at 08:01hrs | 793 Views

Zimbabwe High Court bans Chinese miner

26 Aug 2025 at 07:56hrs | 499 Views

RBZ begins production of redesigned ZiG banknotes

26 Aug 2025 at 07:55hrs | 473 Views