Rescue Bosso from cartels, secure legacy

Opinion / Columnist

The 1926 club, the oldest such institution still in the PSL, is the strongest such brand that must be protected with everything the ecosystem can hold, and any attempts, subtle or otherwise, to compromise it, must be defended with vigour, The Page writes.The corruption scandals, some of it swept under the carpet at 50 Robert Mugabe, some paraded like dirty knickers in public, yet other selectively pushed to courtrooms.Yet, others chosen for the preserve of some individuals, too noisy and divisive to attract the madness of social spaces - all designed not to add value and protect that black and white Highlanders FC sacrf, are all diverting from the very foundation of those that formed the club.While the board and executive have the onerous task of ensuring the club not remains strong, competitive but also exuding the very fundamentals.This leadership, by all accounts, are responsible and the membership, large and spread across the globe, have a responsibility to forge the club into strength.Col Kenneth Mhlophe and his executive, must know that they're in office to work not wake.That the board, has in recent past, most notably since 2018, coincidentally, Luke Mnkandla's fetish era, been complicit of abrogating to themselves power broking fangs, which have affected the effectiveness of the club, isn't a matter to be ignored.Such practice has affected the general membership and has given rise to a clique and cartels, all bend to influence power and control, in a manner they deem good enough to help the club.But has that helped?No, because the cartels have believed in themselves more that the brand Highlanders.People like Ezra Sibanda and Dumisani Mankunzini, to name just two, are known Bosso fans, with tonnes of passion and vitriol against those holding opinion different from them.But that is not a problem, only it is the problem. The duo, in recent months, have personalized their quests for protecting Highlanders as if Liqwa Gama is less a member, which is not good.For Ezra, to low blow Mhlophe on account of his age and health, is not only low, unfair, bad but also missing the train.Mhlophe is an elected chair of the executive which the membership decided to give the button to lead the club.Holding an opinion in respect of the club leadership, different from him, doesn't licence Ezra to attack the person of Mhlophe, as doing so, is also an attack on the club membership which elected the colonel, to represent brand Highlanders.Ezra is too smart to know that an attack on the health of Mhlophe is effectively an upper cut on the members whom he is saying are foolish, to have even fathomed electing him to be chair of the executive.Worse, now that Mhlophe is the vice chair of the PSL, unopposed, which speaks to the brand influence of Highlanders.The good colonel won unopposed at PSL on the strength of club brand perception, not his person.If the entire elite League accepts that Bosso brings quality to the league table, it is intelligent to admit, that the profile of the 1926 club, is huge and therefore its leadership deserve the respect to prosecute.Ezra shouldn't think he is more important to Bosso to behave like a truant vagabond.It is alright to differ in opinion. It is also fair to criticize and The Page was enthused and left with more respect for Omega Sibanda, when he said sometimes the criticism is over the board and must be "within reason and always in interest of the club".That from Omega, was a touch of wisdom and maturity. Fiso Siziba, the vice chairman has been unfairly treated in all this vitriolic tirade.His job in the national police makes him an easy target for those feeling he is too powerful, but Siziba, in one man Highlanders have failed to utilize to add more value to the club.And for anyone to mimic that he is a mole feeding The Page with under tap water deals at the club, is at best, madness and at worse unintelligence.Fiso, has nothing to do with corrupt officials in the office of the treasurer.He has nothing to do with the furore in the board, nor any thing to do with selling of the best players and sacking the right coach and replacing him with another costly error.He is simply a passionate Bosso member, one so strong that he doesn't take threats lightly.If anything, Fiso is the reason the board has not been able to fully take control of affairs, given that Mhlophe isn't a gazelle in his leap, anymore.Ezra and Mankunzini are more a threat to the Bosso brand than Fiso Siziba will ever be.To accuse him of being a mole, bent to weaken his resolve, is just academic voodoo.Anyone who has been following the case involving Brian Moyo, former Bosso CEO, will be so worried with bad governance that has eaten into the club fabric.What Lovemore Sibanda and Luke Mnkandla told the court under cross examination, is frighteningly unsettling that, if Ezra was in court last week, not in Europe, he probably would have cried with sadness.Things are not well. The club is under threat. The firmament of the once boisterous club, have been tampered with and the centre is not holding any more.A king never leaves his throne to address peasants throwing stones.@ChizuzuHope X(formerly Twitter) WHATSAPP +263715001628