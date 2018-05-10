Latest News Editor's Choice


'I'm no criminal,' says Gilbert Muponda

3 hrs ago
HIS life has been riddled with controversy when the ENG Capital Group was placed into liquidation at the request of the directors as a way to secure the firm's creditors and investors.

GILBERT MUPONDA (GM), was one of the directors but he soon became a regular at the courts and prison cells with several allegations thrown at him.

Now Muponda is back in the country trying his hand in politics and the people of Warren Park had faith in him when he was elected to represent Zanu PF in the forthcoming elections as a Member of Assembly representative.

Muponda, in an interview with H-Metro's TREKKER (TT) speaks on the ENG controversies and his new political endeavors . . .

TT: I have seen you have landed the ruling party's candidature for Warren Park in the forthcoming elections. Congratulations.

GM: Thank you and I appreciate the confidence the people of Warren Park have invested in me.

TT: After you won, social media was abuzz with accusations that you were guilty in the ENG saga. Your comment on the saga and is it not going to affect your campaign for the parly office?

GM: The ENG saga will not affect me for the big office as we never committed any crime or wrongdoing. ENG Capital paid all its creditors and liabilities as confirmed by the High Court of Zimbabwe. Secondly to enter the primary elections, it was a pre-requisite to have a police clearance.

I was cleared by the police. Above all, I have been cleared by the High Court of Zimbabwe, Interpol, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), (then) co-home affairs minister Hon Kembo Mohadi and Hon Theresa Makone and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

TT: What is your role in News Zimbabwe.com?

GM: When I was based in the Diaspora I worked closely with that publication to clear the air on ENG Capital and demystify financial engineering and related topics. A planned investment didn't work out due to strategic differences.

TT: Many might want to know why you ventured into politics while you were more into business?

GM: I never intended to join politics but I feel obligated to participate in a process that will see Zimbabwe recover and regain its status as the leading economy in the region

TT: Who is Gilbert Muponda? Your childhood, family . . .

GM: I am an entrepreneur who was born and bred in Warren Park. I attended my primary school at Warren Park 3 Primary School then went to Allan Wilson School for my secondary education. I proceeded to National University for Science & Technology (NUST) for my tertiary education where I specialised in banking and Finance. Thereafter I ventured into business.

TT: What do you promise the people of Warren Park if elected into office in the next five years?

GM: My vision is to develop Warren Park constituency into an educational hub and have high concentration of education institutions in the area which will bring broad based empowerment for the community. I am going to continue with the projects I have already embarked on. I promised educational institutions within the constituency and I have two state of the art schools one in Belvedere next to long Chen Plaza and the other one in Warren Park. The schools are offering free education to all disadvantaged children within the constituency. By the time I complete my five-year year term we would have established a University within the constituency. Secondly, in Warren Park constituency there is water crisis and I have embarked on a programme to resuscitate and install water boreholes to curb the water crisis. However more boreholes needed and it's my priority. 3) Unemployment is rife within my constituency and it hurts me to see youths indulging in drug abuse due to unemployment. Therefore,  I have begun the necessary procedures to have a home industry within the constituency to create employment. I have been sponsoring sporting tournaments, leagues and academies also in order to keep our youth occupied and try to avoid drug abuse. Lastly I am providing revolving loans esp to Woman & Youths to help them in the small scale businesses.

TT: What is your vision for Zimbabwe?

GM: My vision for Zimbabwe is in line with the President H.E ED Mnangagwa's vision to have Zimbabwe becoming a middle class country by 2030. I also wish to see every child getting basic education.

TT: Do you come from Warren Park or it is just a seat you just thought of representing?

GM: As I mentioned earlier, I was born and bred in Warren Park. I attended my primary at Warren Park 3 and my secondary at Allan Wilson which is within the constituency. I reside in Milton Park, Belvedere which is part and parcel of the constituency.

TT: Besides politics, what else are you into?

GM: I run the Gilbert Muponda Foundation full time it has interests in financial services, education, and real estate. However after winning the seat to represent the ruling party in the forthcoming elections for Warren Park constituency, I am stepping down to concentrate full time on the task ahead

TT: Do you see victory on your side?

GM: Victory is certain. The people of Warren park constituency can see the projects we have established and they have shown confidence in our ability to lead the constituency as evidenced by the overwhelming response we are receiving.

TT: It is said you love football to an extent of attending some English Premiership matches. What team do you support and do you attend matches?

GM: I support Manchester United and Real Madrid. I watch them whenever I have a chance.

TT: Thank you for the interview.

GM: Welcome and thank you.

Source - hmetro
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

