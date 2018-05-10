Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Interviews

WATCH: Chamisa's UK trip, HARDTalk and that joke about his sister

2 hrs ago | Views
POV w/ Zororo Makamba- Episode 11: The Battle for Britain : Chamisa's UK Trip, HARDTalk & That Joke About His Sister.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - youtube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Povo, #Chamisa,

Comments

Diamond ep-1406v handy puncher

1 acre stand woodville

Italian sterling sets on sale

Manufacturer of kitchen units available

Mahatshula stand forsale

KÄrcher hds 801 b hot water high-pressure cleaner with honda petrol engine and diesel combustion burner

House for sale

Plate compactor hire


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chamisa's bully boys go after the media

24 mins ago | 159 Views

The world is open for Zimbabwean business

28 mins ago | 74 Views

Soldier terrorises villagers

36 mins ago | 262 Views

US and the Zimbabwe elections

2 hrs ago | 784 Views

Our Father who art in Heaven

2 hrs ago | 391 Views

The dilemma of the electorate in Zimbabwe's 2018 polls

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Good news to confront the naysayers

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

'I'm no criminal,' says Gilbert Muponda

3 hrs ago | 564 Views

Man dumped by own relatives

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

Nathaniel Manheru resurfaces as Igomombe?

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Inside the May edition of Forbes Africa magazine

3 hrs ago | 384 Views

'Mnangagwa holds up Chipanga's long-awaited album'

4 hrs ago | 1662 Views

MDC-T Road to Victory (R2V): Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday

4 hrs ago | 988 Views

Gukurahundi! not an issue for Khupe and Zanu-PF, look at their manifestos

5 hrs ago | 1058 Views

8 things you should know before you go to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1806 Views

Bev returns to South Africa

6 hrs ago | 1294 Views

EU donors waiting for Chamisa victory

6 hrs ago | 2213 Views

Zanu-PF re-run results

6 hrs ago | 5289 Views

Ajax CT relegated after being found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro

6 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Why online dating has revolutionized the world of singles romance

6 hrs ago | 660 Views

Sikhala blasts Chiwenga

7 hrs ago | 3118 Views

Lying MDC-T aspiring candidates warned

7 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Chihuri's woes mount

7 hrs ago | 2745 Views

Zanu-PF supporters stage demo in Kadoma

7 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Matebeleland wants gukurahundi apology, says Justice Nare

7 hrs ago | 1222 Views

MDC-T cancels press conference

7 hrs ago | 1500 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF supporters demonstrating against imposition of Mutsvangwa

7 hrs ago | 3300 Views

Entumbane High School Bursar wreaks havoc

9 hrs ago | 4234 Views

Let's not forget what ED has done for our country

9 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Langa falls ill after election defeat

9 hrs ago | 3178 Views

Chamisa lampooned for chaotic UK campaign

10 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's trailblazing female tribal chiefs

10 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa front runners in Zimbabwe's election

10 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Mnangagwa's daughter sucked in illicit ivory trade court case

10 hrs ago | 2235 Views

Civil servants reject higher government salary offer

10 hrs ago | 2419 Views

Nelson Chamisa Vs ED Mnangagwa: The Facts

10 hrs ago | 4254 Views

Could Mugabe 'stage a Mahathir' in Zimbabwe?

10 hrs ago | 1177 Views

We are fools if we continue hoping and speculating under a cloud that does not drop any rain

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

'Chamisa has faults,' admit Coltart, 'but is a quick learner!' - nonsense, he is corrupt and beyond the pale

11 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Big winners at the eighth UK Zim Achievers Awards in London

11 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mental illness amongst us, Zimbabwe has lost the battle and should wage a war

12 hrs ago | 516 Views

Cop bashes complainant at charge office

12 hrs ago | 2186 Views

Goche not quitting Zanu-PF for NPF

12 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Controversy mars Zanu-PF poll re-runs

12 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Losing Zanu-PF MPs in rebellion

12 hrs ago | 2736 Views

Violence rocks Chamisa's MDC-T

12 hrs ago | 2724 Views

Jessie Majome: The ‘dark art' of manufactured outrage

12 hrs ago | 1056 Views

MDC-T youth leader Dube eyes Gweru Urban

12 hrs ago | 499 Views

BBC HARDtalk does not influence electorate

12 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mnangagwa should come out clear about the ballot printing

12 hrs ago | 987 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days