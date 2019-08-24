Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Interviews

Phumuzile Phiri geared to grab Mangwe constituency from ZANU PF

7 hrs ago | Views
Phumuzile Phiri a 30 year old lady is running for MP in Mangwe Constituency which has 17 rural wards and is found in Matabeleland South.

The constituency is endowed with a lot of wild life and unexploited natural resources such as natural Gas and Timber, however, the constituency is characterized by chronic food shortages.

According to Zimbabwe Poverty Atlas (2015), Mangwe District has a poverty prevalence of 73.2% with Ward 8 having the highest poverty prevalence of 82.8% while ward 11 has the lowest poverty prevalence of 69.5%.

More-so, ward 11 is predominantly a farming area and it is sparsely populated. Most NGOs in the  constituency concentrate in the humanitarian field and poverty alleviation.

It is interesting to note that the constituency race is currently dominated by Hlalani Mguni of ZANU PF who is the wife and widow of late MP and ZANU PF deputy chief whip Obedingwa Mguni.

Phumuzile Phiri has a slight advantage over the ZANU PF candidate as people are protesting that the constituency is not a monarchy and that the MP post can never be sexually transmitted.  

In an exclusive interview with Bulawayo 24 Phumuzile Phiri said she chose to run for Mangwe constituency after residents in the area asked her to represent them as she had fresh ideas which they felt would bring about development and real change.

Phiri said she is a firm believer who subscribes to the ideology of social democracy and joined Linda Masariria Kaingidza in LEAD (Labour, Economists and African Democrats).

She has hailed her leader Linda Masariria Kaingidza as a solid leader with a brilliant vision for a better Zimbabwe which is built on patriotism and social democracy. 


Unpacking her manifesto Phiri said she would bring about positive change and transformation in Mangwe if elected to the post of MP.

She said she is promising the people of Mangwe universally accessible public services such as education,  child care,  Care for the elderly,  health care,  good roads,  meaningful business training and market linkages among other things that benefit the people.

Phiri postulated that she favours policies which fight poverty and inequality. She also said that she needs to fight and ensure that the people of Mangwe are able to meet their needs sustainably without endangering nor prejudicing future generations.

She noted that Mangwe constituency was very rich in natural resources and the people of Mangwe need to benefit from all these resources.

The by election for Mangwe constituency is set for the 7th of September and Phiri is  confident that under the leadership of Linda Masariria LEAD would make its presence felt heavily during the Mangwe Constituency by election.



Source - Byo24News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bosso stumble

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Chivayo meets Malawi president Mutharika

3 hrs ago | 724 Views

Zanu-PF to fight MDC protests

3 hrs ago | 635 Views

5 dead, 44 injured as SA-bound bus overturns

3 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Dirty things happen at Mnangagwa's State House

3 hrs ago | 2765 Views

Cassava announces free remittances to Zimbabwe via Sasai App

3 hrs ago | 445 Views

The curse of education?

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Rights violations draw Zimbabwe back

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe opposition of staging-managing abductions and torture

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni reveals poisoning fears

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

Ex-NetOne boss faces probe

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chiwenga still hospitalised

3 hrs ago | 679 Views

Coltart, unionists set free

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Army brutality land Muchinguri in trouble

3 hrs ago | 347 Views

Man jailed for assaulting wife over sex

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mamombe bemoans violent politics

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Currency changes choke banks

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Huge drop in US investments in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

No quick solutions to electricity, fuel shortages: Coltart

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

ZESA adds 160mw to national grid

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa urged to put price control measures: ZIMTA

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Tension grows as government clamps down on dissent

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Jonathan Moyo's book to expose ZEC

6 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Rare solidarity for jailed Chief Ndiweni

10 hrs ago | 5024 Views

Pastor defrauds congregants

12 hrs ago | 2872 Views

Woman raped as lover flees

12 hrs ago | 4033 Views

The science of winning by-elections

12 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Stay loyal to Dr Nkomo, vote Zanu-PF, says Khaya Moyo

12 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Duo in fake birth certificates scam

12 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Borehole drilling company dupes clients

12 hrs ago | 2036 Views

John Nkomo Museum stalls due to funding challenges

12 hrs ago | 182 Views

PSC revamps civil service training

12 hrs ago | 734 Views

Namibian expert raps MDC-Alliance

12 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Chapungu humiliate CAPS United

12 hrs ago | 385 Views

Horror start for Rahman Gumbo

12 hrs ago | 568 Views

The Chief can do no wrong

13 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Zimbabweans do not read assertion is nonsensical

13 hrs ago | 333 Views

Cambridge English On The Go

13 hrs ago | 353 Views

Abandon sinking US dollar ship? Top UK banker pushes for new 'synthetic hegemonic currency'

13 hrs ago | 861 Views

Mnangagwa's govt censures EU ambassadors

13 hrs ago | 1213 Views

How to think in Dark Times

13 hrs ago | 263 Views

Zanu-PF Zaka East candidate confident

13 hrs ago | 256 Views

Kambarami frustrates Town Clerk again

13 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Electricity woes to ease as Zesa fixes station

13 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Banana's wife gets new wheels from Mnangagwa's govt

13 hrs ago | 3318 Views

Louis Mhlanga excited at Bulawayo return

13 hrs ago | 252 Views

We cannot afford to have idle, unproductive land - Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa to meet Shinzo Abe

13 hrs ago | 191 Views

More flights for Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 519 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days