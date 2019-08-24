Phumuzile Phiri geared to grab Mangwe constituency from ZANU PF

Opinion / Interviews

Phumuzile Phiri a 30 year old lady is running for MP in Mangwe Constituency which has 17 rural wards and is found in Matabeleland South.The constituency is endowed with a lot of wild life and unexploited natural resources such as natural Gas and Timber, however, the constituency is characterized by chronic food shortages.According to Zimbabwe Poverty Atlas (2015), Mangwe District has a poverty prevalence of 73.2% with Ward 8 having the highest poverty prevalence of 82.8% while ward 11 has the lowest poverty prevalence of 69.5%.More-so, ward 11 is predominantly a farming area and it is sparsely populated. Most NGOs in the constituency concentrate in the humanitarian field and poverty alleviation.It is interesting to note that the constituency race is currently dominated by Hlalani Mguni of ZANU PF who is the wife and widow of late MP and ZANU PF deputy chief whip Obedingwa Mguni.Phumuzile Phiri has a slight advantage over the ZANU PF candidate as people are protesting that the constituency is not a monarchy and that the MP post can never be sexually transmitted.In an exclusive interview with Bulawayo 24 Phumuzile Phiri said she chose to run for Mangwe constituency after residents in the area asked her to represent them as she had fresh ideas which they felt would bring about development and real change.Phiri said she is a firm believer who subscribes to the ideology of social democracy and joined Linda Masariria Kaingidza in LEAD (Labour, Economists and African Democrats).She has hailed her leader Linda Masariria Kaingidza as a solid leader with a brilliant vision for a better Zimbabwe which is built on patriotism and social democracy.Unpacking her manifesto Phiri said she would bring about positive change and transformation in Mangwe if elected to the post of MP.She said she is promising the people of Mangwe universally accessible public services such as education, child care, Care for the elderly, health care, good roads, meaningful business training and market linkages among other things that benefit the people.Phiri postulated that she favours policies which fight poverty and inequality. She also said that she needs to fight and ensure that the people of Mangwe are able to meet their needs sustainably without endangering nor prejudicing future generations.She noted that Mangwe constituency was very rich in natural resources and the people of Mangwe need to benefit from all these resources.The by election for Mangwe constituency is set for the 7th of September and Phiri is confident that under the leadership of Linda Masariria LEAD would make its presence felt heavily during the Mangwe Constituency by election.