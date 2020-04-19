Meet Madeline: The first female doctor in Zimbabwe

Opinion / Interviews

Did you know that Madeline Nyamwanza was the first Zimbabwean woman doctor and the second African woman to become a doctor? She graduated from the University of Rhodesia in 1970 #ZimbabweAt40 #Covid19Zim pic.twitter.com/BPZuyeLXpn — VeritasWomen (@veritaszimwomen) April 22, 2020

Zimbabwe is a nation that is blessed with eminent personalities and luminaries who have defied all odds to engrave their names in history.One such person who did not allow the white minority oppressive rule of Ian Douglas Smith to deter her from fulfilling her destiny is Madeline Nyamwanza-Makonese.Nyamwanza-Makonese is the first Zimbabwean female doctor, the second African woman to become a doctor, and the first African woman to graduate from the University of Rhodesia Medical School.She graduated from the University of Rhodesia Medical School in 1970. Madeline's success is significant and was a huge step forward for women in Zimbabwe, where women are considered culturally unequal to men.Southern Stars Foundation Gender Officer Gugulethu Nyasha urged women to write books telling their own stories so that they inspire other women."When you read the story of Dr Makonese, it tells of a woman who knew what she wanted to do and did all she could to attain her vision. Such women should not die with their history. I urge Makonese and other women to tell their stories before the maker calls them."Young ladies need role models and one role model of note in our good doctor in Mt pleasant."