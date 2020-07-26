Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Interviews

Mnangagwa feared being hanged by Mugabe

26 Jul 2020 at 16:31hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa told former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe he feared hanging by his predecessor if he heeded the latter's call to return home and be reinstanted as Vice President, days after his sacking as Vice President 2017.

This was revealed Saturday by exiled former cabinet minister, Walter Mzembi who also claimed troubled Vice President Constantino Chiwenga rejected appointment as VP by Mugabe during the tense period the now late leader was under military siege at his Harare mansion.

Chiwenga, as Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander at the time, led the shock coup which ended Mugabe's near four decade long rule.

The military staged the coup while claiming Mugabe was protecting cronies who committed crimes and was nolonger in control of the national economy, a situation they insisted exposed the country to civil unrest.

But Mzembi says Chiwenga now realises he was used as a pawn by Mnangagwa who always had presidential ambitions.

"I don't believe Chiwenga wanted Mugabe out per se, was deceived by the cunning Serpent (Mnangagwa) to a point of no return," wrote Mzembi Saturday on twitter.

"Observing his mannerisms as VP and aloofness from current mess, I see a man with more Q than As, more regrets re-dragging Army into this failure."

Mzembi, once Mugabe blue-eyed boy, spent the longer period of his government life as tourism minister, but was later appointed to foreign affairs.

During his short period as the country's top-most diplomat, Mzembi said he got busy during the last days of Mugabe's tenure trying to clean up the mess that had been created by his boss's ill-advised expulsion of Mnangagwa as deputy.

During the tense coup period, the South African government dispatched representatives to Zimbabwe to hear the concerns of the military and those of Mugabe, who was holed up in his Blue-Roof mansion.

"I was involved in bringing up two Security Ministers from RSA as FAM, the minutes of their meeting and the demands from then CDF Chiwenga do not reflect a burning desire to see Mugabe go," he said.

"It was Mugabe himself who underplayed the crisis and the ministers flew back.

"Hours later he asked if they could come back again, the situation had reached another level, but I read him the minutes of what he (Chiwenga) had said to the RSA Ministers on the phone.

"And we agreed to escalate issue to SADC Troika, I worked very hard with and Foreign Ministers in the Region were keen on an amicable compromise which we tabled after RG had capitulated to Impeachment threats.

"It would have healed the country and taken it on a completely different thrust from where we are headed."

Following his sacking, Mnangagwa skipped the country into South Africa where he continued his communication with the military back home.

Mzembi also said Mugabe had phoned Mnangagwa in good faith and asked him to come back home and be reinstated as both party and government vice president as well as allow congress to choose his successor.

"But crookie (Mnangagwa) had already smelt blood and the lure of office, he refused, actually wrote a refusal letter," he said.

"Mugabe phoned me ‘aramba toita sei' (he has refused, what do we do), do we appoint another VP?'.

"What did he (Mnangagwa) say, I asked RG (Mugabe)? Ati munoda kundisungirira nekatambo muhuro (he said you want to hang me).

"We explored names for VP, and Chiwenga and Bonyongwe's names came up, we settled for Chiwenga but again according to RG, he refused even the President slot, when RG offered.

"So, this is the basis of my assertion that there are more Qs than As in the mind of the General.

"He preferred kuti Shumba (Mnangagwa) vapinde, how magnanimous but the country has paid the ultimate price of misgovernance."

Source - newzimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo man pours petrol on his son and ex-wife...sets them on fire

31 mins ago | 90 Views

Perrence Shiri's cause of death takes a new twist

34 mins ago | 339 Views

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

1 hr ago | 156 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

1 hr ago | 311 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

1 hr ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

1 hr ago | 204 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 783 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 2174 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

4 hrs ago | 837 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 669 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

5 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

5 hrs ago | 2167 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

5 hrs ago | 790 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

5 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

5 hrs ago | 758 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

5 hrs ago | 1119 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 625 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 462 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

7 hrs ago | 3251 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

7 hrs ago | 2848 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

7 hrs ago | 404 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

8 hrs ago | 5671 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

9 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

9 hrs ago | 2653 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 4209 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

9 hrs ago | 3456 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Police keen to interview activists

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

9 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

9 hrs ago | 866 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

9 hrs ago | 658 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

9 hrs ago | 497 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

10 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days