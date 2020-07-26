Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Interviews

Zimbabwe army ready to deal with 31 July protesters?

26 Jul 2020 at 16:32hrs | Views
PROVINCIAL AFFAIRS Minister for Mashonaland West, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka says Zimbabweans who ignored warnings not to take part in anti-government protests planned for July 31 risked the wrath of security forces.

The protests, also supported Zimbabwean civic groups, have been called to register displeasure high level corruption in government corridors as well as a deepening economic crisis under the Zanu-PF led government's watch.

Officiating at a handover ceremony of personal protective equipment donated by China at her Chinhoyi offices recently, Mliswa-Chikoka said locals who disregarded the warning risked the full wrath of the army and law enforcement agencies.

The top government official reminded Zimbabweans of fierce riots of January last year in which over a dozen locals were killed by the military with more maimed as a result of the atrocities.

"January last year was an awful time. We cannot afford a repeat as we also have Covid-19 to deal with.

"Covid-19 has reached another level and we cannot be complacent and be used by people with their own hidden agendas.

"Protests have been banned the world over. Why would people risk their lives participating in demonstrations? There are risks of infected people deliberately joining these illegal protest to spread the virus."

She added, "As Mashonaland West, we do not condone this planned revolt as we are a peace-loving people. Our law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to deal with demonstrators."

President Mnangagwa's administration is reportedly in panic mode and has activated all security services apparatus in readiness to clampdown on protesters.

The UN has accused Mnangagwa's government of using Covid-19 as an excuse to clamp down on citizen rights.

Opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader and chief organiser of the planned protests, Jacob Ngarivhume was last week arrested alongside journalist Hopewell Chin'ono for allegedly inciting Zimbabweans to revolt against a constitutionally elected government.

In her address, Mliswa-Chikoka also said only workers providing essential services should report for duty, while the rest should stay at home in light of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

She lamented the lack of adherence to laid down Covid-19 containment regulations, particularly maintaining physical distancing in public places.

"It has been noted that while it's not a huge problem with people wearing face masks and hand sanitising, it has been observed that maintaining social distancing remains a big challenge thereby increasing risks of transmissions," she said.

During the event the minister also received a donation of maize grain from local farmers to be distributed to hospitals, isolation and quarantine centres dotted across the province to ameliorate the effects of the pandemic which has seen 26 deaths and over 2 000 people infected nationwide.

Source - newzimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo man pours petrol on his son and ex-wife...sets them on fire

32 mins ago | 91 Views

Perrence Shiri's cause of death takes a new twist

35 mins ago | 343 Views

New Twist to Frank Buyanga's Child custody court case

1 hr ago | 158 Views

'Take Zanu-PF's threats seriously'

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Minister Shiri

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Job Sikhala ordered to stop illegal construction

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Zesa announces power cuts

1 hr ago | 387 Views

Zimbabwe to pay US$3.5 billion compensation to white farmers

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Bulawayo residents fume over steep council fines

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Police's new lockdown measures nullified by court

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Traditional leaders to be installed by chiefs

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Nehanda statue erection challenged

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Perrance Shiri untimely death - evoking my traumatic childhood memories of witnessing Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 784 Views

The mighty Air-Marshall assassinated by the global army: quick and easy- yave nyama yekugocha!!!

3 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Mnangagwa signs deal to pay white farmers US$3.5 billion

4 hrs ago | 838 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators evading justice by running to the realm of the dead.

4 hrs ago | 669 Views

Perrance Shiri made British soldiers lie down and threatened to slaughter them

5 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Muchinguri's daughter says was 'scared' after catching virus

5 hrs ago | 2167 Views

Perrance Shiri's death: A double loss to Gukurahundi victims

5 hrs ago | 790 Views

Motorist rams into Mrs Mnangagwa's Toyota Land Cruiser

5 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Potraz warns against bogus online COVID-19 doctors

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa told not to use lockdown for political expediency

5 hrs ago | 758 Views

Zanu-PF councillor in pyramid scheme scam

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Unfair mealie-meal distribution irks residents

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Bulawayo water crisis persists

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mr Mnangagwa: Are you not kicking the can down the road?

5 hrs ago | 1119 Views

MaShurugwi wreak havoc in Mbembesi

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

In defence of the July 31, 2020 protests

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Mnangagwa's govt begs doctors to stop strike

5 hrs ago | 625 Views

Victoria Falls name must fall now

5 hrs ago | 462 Views

Mapeza linked with SA job

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

Wanted Tsenengamu shames Chinamasa's family

7 hrs ago | 3251 Views

Jubilation as Zimbabweans help South Africans stranded in China to go home

7 hrs ago | 2849 Views

Give us our daily bread: Giving thanks

7 hrs ago | 404 Views

Jonathan Moyo speaks on Perrance Shiri's death

8 hrs ago | 5672 Views

Telecoms industry set to offer better service from USD-indexed tariff adjustments

9 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chinese national attempted murder trial in false start

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

Khupe targets MDC Alliance name

9 hrs ago | 2654 Views

Vela piles pressure on BDO Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo faction ditches Mnangagwa for Chiwenga

9 hrs ago | 4209 Views

Shiri declared a national hero

9 hrs ago | 3456 Views

Formation of ZACC was a sign there is rampant corruption: Ndiweni

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

Police keen to interview activists

9 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man beats 'promiscuous' sister to death

9 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mnangagwa to implement stricter measures on Covid-19 hotspots

9 hrs ago | 866 Views

Gilbert Muponda conned

9 hrs ago | 658 Views

Zimbabwe heroes, ZDF holidays to be held online

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Kasukuwere didn't pay for farm equipment'

9 hrs ago | 497 Views

Embassies caught in stands storm

9 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mashonaland central not serious about COVID 19 preparedness

10 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days