Zanu-PF targets 5 million vote margin in 2023 elections

7 hrs ago | Views
THE newly-elected Zanu-PF Bulawayo Provincial executive committee has been tasked with mobilising party membership to ensure the party wins the 2023 harmonised elections by a 5 million vote margin.

Zanu-PF National Political Commissar, Victor Matemadanda, this Sunday, presided over an electoral process to choose 15 members of the 25-member executive committee for Bulawayo Province.

The remaining 10 seats in the committee are set to be filled in due course.

After the election, the National Political Commissar spelt out the huge task for the committee in mobilising support and instilling discipline among party members ahead of the 2023 elections.

"As the party, we have a 5 million target which we have set for ourselves. Remember the president has put a vision but before we get to that vision we have said 2018 elections have created problems for us," he says.

"The president was in the same bracket with the opposition (2 million bracket). What we plan to do is to have a 5 million vote in the 2023 election so that the margin is big for all to see," he adds.

Zanu-PF National Women's League Deputy Secretary, Angeline Masuku urged the newly elected Bulawayo executive committee to work in line with party values.

"We should work to bring back the values of the party. It should not be about positions but commitment to serve the party and stand for the entire party ethos," she said.

The newly elected Zanu-PF Chairperson of Bulawayo province, Obert Msindo pledged to serve the party well.

Bulawayo province has been without an executive following the dissolution of structures in 2019 and had been operating under the chairmanship of Politburo member, Absalom Sikhosana who died in May this year.

Source - zbc
