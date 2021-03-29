Name confusion haunts Radar chief executive

Opinion / Interviews

RADAR Holdings Limited CEO Elias Hwenga is being haunted by a case of mistaken identity after his namesake appeared in court on charges of obstructing the course of justice.Zimbabwe Red Cross Society secretary-general Elias Hwenga (53) appeared in court in December last year after he was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).This was after he fired five workers for allegedly giving evidence of corruption at the humanitarian organisation to the anti-graft body.His arrest was widely publicised in newspapers and on the Zacc website.The Radar boss, through Albert Chigova, the company secretary, said the name confusion was damaging the company's image."Radar Holdings Limited wishes to inform its stakeholders that the chief executive officer of the company Mr Elias Hwenga has no association whatsoever with the Red Cross Society and has no association with Elias Hwenga mentioned in the articles," Chigova said."The Elias Hwenga referred to in articles and the Zacc Twitter handle is not the same person as the chief executive officer of Radar Holding Limited."It is a mere coincidence that the two bear the same name."Chigova added: "Mr Hwenga (Radar CEO) remains in good standing in accordance with company history that all its officers are in good standing to avoid bringing the name of the company into disrepute."