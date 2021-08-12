Vocal sensation takes Mzansi by storm

Opinion / Interviews

Bongekile Portia Zondo known as Noneh is set to release a sizzling hot new single titled Muntuza Wami. The song was composed by Siyabonga Kitie MkhizeNoneh is an ambitious afro-pop/soul/house artist born and raised in Newcastle, Kwa-Zulu Natal.She started singing in Primary School as a lead singer for a Zulu dance outfit called "Ingoma". Her passion for arts and culture was inspired by her parents, especially her father.Noneh says "From a young age, we would normally sing at home when dad came back from work. Our favorite song was "Hayi ukuba nzima" hymn 178 from the Methodist Hymn book."Noneh loves and listens to all genres of music: Reggae, Gospel, Jazz.Her inspiration to sing came from the likes of Letta Mbulu, Brenda Fassie, Malaika, Mafikizolo and Dolly Parton to name a few.Behind the artistry of Noneh, lies a dancer and a choreographer.She is an IT Business Analyst and a part-time Bolt driver (Taxi platform), who believes the foundation of happiness comes from doing what makes you happy, what generates income and what sets your mind free.Passion, perseverance, and consistency are the keys to Noneh's success. Noneh is currently studying music production as she aims to become a music producer and manage artists.Speaking about her upcoming single Noneh said "Muntuza wami is the first song I ever recorded in a studio. I told myself that I want a happy song to celebrate love and being with a person you can rely on any time and any day. Not just a partner but a best friend, advisor, and someone who always lifts your spirit."She added that "The song is about celebrating someone you trust, love and respect. Those form the core elements of a person one can spend the rest of their lives with."Follow the link below to listen to some of her music