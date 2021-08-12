Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Interviews

Vocal sensation takes Mzansi by storm

3 hrs ago | Views
Bongekile Portia Zondo known as Noneh is set to release a sizzling hot new single titled Muntuza Wami. The song was composed by Siyabonga Kitie Mkhize    

Noneh is an ambitious afro-pop/soul/house artist born and raised in Newcastle, Kwa-Zulu Natal.

She started singing in Primary School as a lead singer for a Zulu dance outfit called "Ingoma". Her passion for arts and culture was inspired by her parents, especially her father.

Noneh says "From a young age, we would normally sing at home when dad came back from work. Our favorite song was "Hayi ukuba nzima" hymn 178 from the Methodist Hymn book."

Noneh loves and listens to all genres of music: Reggae, Gospel, Jazz.Her inspiration to sing came from the likes of Letta Mbulu, Brenda Fassie, Malaika, Mafikizolo and Dolly Parton to name a few.

Behind the artistry of Noneh, lies a dancer and a choreographer.
She is an IT Business Analyst and a part-time Bolt driver (Taxi platform), who believes the foundation of happiness comes from doing what makes you happy, what generates income and what sets your mind free.

Passion, perseverance, and consistency are the keys to Noneh's success. Noneh is currently studying music production as she aims to become a music producer and manage artists.

Speaking about her upcoming single Noneh said "Muntuza wami is the first song I ever recorded in a studio. I told myself that I want a happy song to celebrate love and being with a person you can rely on any time and any day. Not just a partner but a best friend, advisor, and someone who always lifts your spirit."

She added that "The song is about celebrating someone you trust, love and respect. Those form the core elements of a person one can spend the rest of their lives with."

Follow the link below to listen to some of her music






Source - Byo24News
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Nothing so special about a president such that can't be held answerable to the people

10 mins ago | 17 Views

Zambia decides as Zimbabwe waits in anticipation

11 mins ago | 46 Views

Polyclinics demanding payment for COVID-19 vaccines?

11 mins ago | 15 Views

Disciplinary hearing for MDC's Zivira, Chiroodza

12 mins ago | 11 Views

Millers push for wheat bran import ban repeal

13 mins ago | 17 Views

'Covid-19 patients starving at Isolation Centre'

41 mins ago | 72 Views

Biti blocked from returning to Parliament

44 mins ago | 354 Views

Plot to oust South Africa's David Mabuza

2 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Passion Java distances himself from ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Transport associations demand increase of buses

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Omalayitsha cry foul over police officers demanding grocery bribes

4 hrs ago | 643 Views

Chiwenga targets Auditor General

5 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Fresh anti-Zimbabwe govt protests coming

5 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Bulawayo parking system a massive surveillance project?

5 hrs ago | 431 Views

4 die after vehicle stalls and overturns several times

5 hrs ago | 799 Views

Masiyiwa's daughter launches digital learning platform

5 hrs ago | 425 Views

Tsholotsho MP declared liberation hero

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwe planning a new tourism town in remote Kanyemba

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

'Mujuru killed in a ritual occultic sacrifice'

7 hrs ago | 5015 Views

Binga gets a modern school from NetOne

8 hrs ago | 496 Views

Nabbed poachers bash cops

11 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Kore throws Thabitha Khumalo under the bus

12 hrs ago | 3526 Views

Mwonzora executives in looting storm

12 hrs ago | 1884 Views

MDC Alliance top officials attend MDC-T meeting

12 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Zanu-PF implodes

12 hrs ago | 2580 Views

Bulawayo Zupco drivers call off strike

12 hrs ago | 723 Views

Police close in on Johane Marange 'rapist' husband

12 hrs ago | 2571 Views

Top cop arrested for abusing exhibit vehicle

12 hrs ago | 1033 Views

'Brace for lifetime COVID-19 after-effects'

12 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Nkayi South MP's rant stokes fire

12 hrs ago | 537 Views

Marabini says extended lockdown exposed fly-by-night artistes

12 hrs ago | 277 Views

Hope for football resumption

12 hrs ago | 153 Views

Gumede, Ndebele pay tribute to Maphepha

12 hrs ago | 502 Views

Church can't turn away the unvaccinated

12 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Minister in fresh farm grab storm

12 hrs ago | 948 Views

Villagers vow to fight off Chinese

12 hrs ago | 876 Views

'Internet censorship worst in Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 308 Views

Fuel imports figures stunted, says Zera

12 hrs ago | 360 Views

#SanctionsMustGo: An objective economic lens

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Backyard drug peddling exposed

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe's Heroes, Defence Forces Days have lost sparkle

12 hrs ago | 190 Views

The quandary of reopening schools

12 hrs ago | 497 Views

Williams, Ervine return

12 hrs ago | 123 Views

Tough targets for NetOne

12 hrs ago | 189 Views

Unfortunately, you can now buy counterfeit money online

12 hrs ago | 134 Views

Why become a chartered accountant

12 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe liberation icons deserve a political leadership worthy of their sacrifice

12 hrs ago | 151 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs democracy and human rights.

12 hrs ago | 85 Views

MDC Alliance workers thrown to the dogs

12 hrs ago | 655 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days