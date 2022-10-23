Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Interviews

Kanifing Mayor builds record of excellence

1 hr ago | Views
Youthful Mayor of Kanifing in The Gambia his lordship, Talib Ahmed Bensouda, born in 1986, is the youngest Mayor in the history of the Gambia.

In 2018, at just 31 years old, Talib blazed to a stunning victory in the Kanifing mayoral elections.

His unique campaign style frowned upon partisan attacks and focused squarely on bringing development to the municipality.

The campaign included an ambitious manifesto to transform the municipality by providing services to its residents and creating employment for youths.

The University of Toronto Economics graduate came to office with a tall order and he has not disappointed. In less than two years, Mayor Bensouda has made an impact with many achievements including deploying 500 street bins to the municipality, employing 200 personnel in new projects, boosting the image of the Council through various street cleaning exercises and flood prevention clean-ups, leading a staff restructuring exercise and improving the financial health of the Council, enhancing market infrastructure and improving sanitation, championing a D100 million small business loan fund for women and D20 million loan fund for the youth

The Mayor officially opened the first phase of the newly completed Latrikunda Sabiji Market Expansion With 100 new shops constructed in addition to the original 72 shops in the Building opened in 2019 making it 172 shops.

The Latrikunda Sabiji Market Expansion is a new model of market construction via a novel financial concept through joint funding with vendors. This concept will further seek to replace and modernize all 350 original vendors spaces in the market which are disorganized and sprawling with a standard organised system of construction and planning using standard materials.

This innovative system once fully tested in Latrikunda Sabiji will be used to standardize and replace all old vendor spaces in all of KMCs 19 markets.

In addition to the opening unofficially handed over 100 bins to KM's Regional tailoring association for their member businesses.

Africa needs to emulate this youthful leadership that is focused on results and building a record of excellence.



Source - Mandla Ndlovu
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Turf war among Zimbabweans and Lesotho nationals explodes in South Africa

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa may have to consider the prospects of donning orange overalls

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Edd Branson: A global game changer

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife steps out after amputation

2 hrs ago | 783 Views

Respect former ZANU PF leaders on political sabbatical

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Resurrection of G40 rocks Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zanu-PF congress: Fireworks expected

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mass transfers rock Zimbabwe police

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Top govt official in trouble over ‘questionable' wealth

3 hrs ago | 454 Views

Chidawu widow's sues own children over estate

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zanu-PF minister says Owen Ncube needs psychiatric examination

3 hrs ago | 753 Views

Indian national busted trafficking 7.7kg of heroin at RGMI Airport

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Kenya linked Rishi Sunak to become UK prime minister

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Rain forces washout of South Africa-Zimbabwe clash at T20 World Cup

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Tendai Biti billed to present at African Ambassadors meeting?

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Madzibaba veShanduko 'defects to Zanu-PF'?

15 hrs ago | 4425 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers fed isitshwala and beans, publicly ridiculed

15 hrs ago | 4824 Views

Coltart to challenge court placement on remand

15 hrs ago | 948 Views

Prisoner breaks prison precast wall with head in escape bid

15 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Mnangagwa wife's politicised prayer event flops

15 hrs ago | 2345 Views

List of people and organisations who participated in the sanctioning of Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 2541 Views

2 students in the dock over a leaked ZIMSEC exam paper

15 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Kagame expected in Harare

15 hrs ago | 838 Views

Zanu-PF leans on parastatals to fund congress

15 hrs ago | 459 Views

Obert Gutu under fire over sanctions remarks

15 hrs ago | 2804 Views

Mnangagwa's second Republic full of promises but no action

15 hrs ago | 186 Views

Nzenza speaks on Zisco

15 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mafume laughs off latest govt salary schedule

15 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Chamisa's CCC to defy BCC

15 hrs ago | 550 Views

Tout killed over $350

15 hrs ago | 502 Views

Platinum seen as Zimbabwe's mainstay for foreseeable future

15 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe police boss under fire for protecting Chinese national

15 hrs ago | 456 Views

CCC activists trial postponed again

15 hrs ago | 101 Views

Alleged ZB Bank US$2, 7 million heist mastermind family appears in court

15 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mapeza revels in record equaling title

15 hrs ago | 248 Views

Nedbank Zimbabwe heads for VFEX

15 hrs ago | 253 Views

South Africa, Zimbabwe clash

15 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe bans owning metal detectors without a licence

15 hrs ago | 305 Views

Bosso's Divine intervention

15 hrs ago | 163 Views

Only 5km of the Mberengwa-West Nicholson Road tarred

15 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe police warn armed robbers

15 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF says by-elections victory strong base for 2023

15 hrs ago | 284 Views

US$44m war chest to drive Zimbabwe's oil/gas search

15 hrs ago | 380 Views

ZDF's free medical services charm villagers

15 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chamisa sends condolences to Mnangagwa after death of grandson

23 Oct 2022 at 19:22hrs | 2100 Views

Comedian probes Mugabe's life

23 Oct 2022 at 19:03hrs | 1609 Views

Hlanganani lights up Bulawayo

23 Oct 2022 at 19:02hrs | 392 Views

Mthuli Ncube transforms from technocrat to political player

23 Oct 2022 at 18:55hrs | 1789 Views

Teacher documents achievements in novel

23 Oct 2022 at 17:47hrs | 336 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days