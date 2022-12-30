Meet Harare's Queen of fashion industry: Priscilla Matsambire

Opinion / Interviews

She is naturally born achiever who grew up with entrepreneurial blood in her veins and since childhood she has never looked back but has stood focused on her road to stardom.Her names Priscilla Tatenda Matsambire born and raised in the Midlands city of Gweru in an entrepreneurial home where she mastered the basics of selling fastmoving consumer goods.Today she has become a household name in Zimbabwe and beyond, best known by her Priscins Petals a unique clothing brand that does exclusive outfits for Executive women which have been recommended by Executive businesswomen who say the brand helps them feel confident in the boardroom and at upmarket events.Priscins Petals has Priscins Shoes which also supplies quality footwear has footprints in Zimbabwe and South Africa and moves over 200 pieces per week.Prisicilla has a few other micro business ventures which serve to meet the commercial needs of the communities in which they operate.She has a passion for education and supporting others in their quest to acquire an education. She has set aside some of her resources which she uses to assist those seeking to further their education and those in need."You never know what's around the corner. It could be everything. Or it could be nothing. You keep putting one foot in front of the other, and then one day you look back and you've climbed a mountain." She tells this reporter.