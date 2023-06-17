Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Interviews

'Establishment of haphazard shopping malls must stop'

3 hrs ago | Views
SHOPPING malls appear to have become the new trend in most towns and cities across the country. However, while this is a global trend and welcome development, concerns have been raised by various experts, as some of the supposed malls have neither been approved by the relevant authorities nor do they meet the required minimum standards to operate. Following our article published on June 4, 2023, titled "Lurking danger as shopping malls sprout", PRINCE MUSHAWEVATO (PM) engaged Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister DR MARIAN CHOMBO (MC) to shed more light on the issue. Below are excerpts from the interview.

********

PM: Most spacious buildings in local towns and cities are being converted into "shopping malls". What is your take on this trend?

MC: The Government acknowledges that the urban economy is fast transforming. It also remains supportive of the emerging needs that are resultant and natural to this growing trend, especially with the increasing space, both geo-spatial and economic, that the small and medium-sized enterprises sector is currently taking.

Mall development has also become popular globally as it promotes mixed use development and maximum utilisation of space within an environment that is actively encouraging densification and walkability as key urban design and development principles. It is, however, imperative that business premises accommodating these malls be properly planned, inspected and maintained according to relevant statutes and council by-laws.

PM: You can carry on.

MC: The current haphazard and illegal partitioning of buildings into shopping malls needs to be stopped as it exposes traders and their clientele to increased risk of fire, disease outbreaks and other hazards.

The increased densities and human traffic frequenting such malls should be supported by a corresponding increase in the provision of sanitation, ablution, ventilation, fire exits and power facilities et cetera, hence the great need for property owners to submit detailed plans for approval by local authorities, outlining how the floor space is going to be utilised.

Local authorities and other related service providers may then determine and facilitate the provision of the exact services required.

PM: Are existing and new malls regularly inspected?

MC: Local authorities, as part of their development control and enforcement mandate, have been making routine inspections of all business operations within their areas of jurisdiction.

For instance, this has been done through the rounds the health inspectors and development control officers, including municipal police officers, are always making. These are currently understood to include mall operations.

These inspections are considerably sufficient for the task of ensuring that malls meet minimum requirements for operation.

PM: What are the correct procedures for changing business use of a premise?

MC: Depending on the original use of the property, change of use of premises can be carried out through Section 26 of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act (Chapter 29:12) of 1996 if the new mall use is materially different from the original use or varies from the provisions of an operative master/local/layout plan. In other instances, if the original use was reserved for public use, for example, as a school, clinic or local authority purposes, change of reservation may need to be approved by the Minister responsible for Local Government.

PM: Are the procedures being followed?

MC: It has been noted that most of these malls are being established in existing commercial buildings, which do not require any conversion in terms of land use zones already allocated. Currently, a mall remains commercial use in terms of town planning.

The internal partitioning that then results from the development of these malls should, however, be subjected to health and fire risk assessments by local authorities, according to existing by-laws, as the increased human traffic into buildings initially meant to accommodate lesser flows becomes a matter of public interest.

Any adjustments to the existing floor plans of a commercial building should be sanctioned by the relevant local authority before operations commence, hence by way of procedure, fresher building plans should be submitted and approved first, with new conditions on the development permit imposed. A local authority may use its discretion to issue a public notice on the proposal if there is need, for instance, if there is an anticipated increase in vehicular traffic or noise nuisance to the neighbourhood resulting from the establishment of this mall.

PM: How is Government supporting proper development of shopping malls?

MC: Government is currently seized with a nationwide rollout of urban renewal projects, which may include a regulated conversion of existing commercial buildings into malls in response to global trends, as well as the increased local demand for the same. Standards for construction of new malls are also being crafted in support of this growing trend. Local authorities, in the meantime, are also encouraged to actively stay abreast of the ever-transforming socio-economic environment so that they provide the required support.

Their by-laws should always be up to date and adequately responsive to these emerging needs.


Source - The Sunday Mail
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Shopping, #Mall, #Stop

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa tainted and haunted by unfulfilled 2018 promises

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Tshwane residents to embark on week-long protest against immigration

3 hrs ago | 494 Views

Comprehensive win for Zimbabwe cricket team

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Biti's defeat sends shock waves within CCC

4 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Chamisa'S CCC selection process has been tricky and could cause turbulence

4 hrs ago | 646 Views

Mnangagwa's cost-of-living nightmare terribly deepens

4 hrs ago | 540 Views

Lithium war erupts in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 551 Views

Three appear in court for Illegal Gold Mining

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Call for election boycott over hefty nomination fees

10 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mnangagwa takes campaign trail to Anglican Church

10 hrs ago | 320 Views

West Bromwich Albion target Nakamba after Luton Town heroics

10 hrs ago | 954 Views

Charges against CCC activists thrown out

10 hrs ago | 686 Views

Polygamist ordered to stop abusing wife

11 hrs ago | 404 Views

Duo acquitted on Mopa charges

11 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa fooled us

11 hrs ago | 713 Views

Charumbira sex attack saga deepens

11 hrs ago | 841 Views

CCC finalises candidates selection

11 hrs ago | 529 Views

Innscor splashes US$109m on expansion projects

11 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe consumers in a fix

11 hrs ago | 166 Views

Grammy Award for Mapfumo?

11 hrs ago | 111 Views

Uproar over Mthuli Ncube's projects

11 hrs ago | 243 Views

Council's drive to recruit nurses stalls

11 hrs ago | 68 Views

Lions, jumbos on the loose

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

Scorned cop abuses hubby

11 hrs ago | 163 Views

More land for Bulawayo housing

11 hrs ago | 442 Views

BCC cashier defrauds council 57 times

11 hrs ago | 106 Views

Con 'headmaster' arrested

11 hrs ago | 145 Views

Overpricing shops penalised, 16 bank accounts frozen in RBZ price blitz

11 hrs ago | 201 Views

Professor Ncube must ignore councillors' talk shows

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Madinda wants to produce a typical Bosso player

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

'Unserviced stands blamed for Beitbridge cholera'

11 hrs ago | 23 Views

Election nomination fees gazetted

11 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa expected in Ghana

11 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe elections nomination Court to sit on Wednesday

11 hrs ago | 68 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars unveil luxury bus, 2023 kit

11 hrs ago | 202 Views

RBZ finalises platform for digital token payments

11 hrs ago | 50 Views

ANC to up the ante in Zimbabwe sanctions fight

11 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa mourns businessman Mucheche

11 hrs ago | 106 Views

Dabengwa's wife was a courageous woman

23 hrs ago | 766 Views

Joice Mujuru's farm property saved from sale by the sheriff of the High Court

24 hrs ago | 1696 Views

BREAKING: Biti ousted from Harare East seat?

17 Jun 2023 at 19:03hrs | 5574 Views

Zanu-PF has been brutally innovative and enduring in its survival and self-preservation methods

17 Jun 2023 at 17:59hrs | 464 Views

NUST retrenchments reversed

17 Jun 2023 at 17:51hrs | 791 Views

Biometric system improves efficiency at Beitbridge Border Post

17 Jun 2023 at 15:52hrs | 653 Views

'Mutambara is a political opportunist'

17 Jun 2023 at 15:50hrs | 1175 Views

Mthuli Ncube abandons the economy for Cowdray Park

17 Jun 2023 at 12:40hrs | 1391 Views

ED shouldn't indoctrinate our children to idolize tyranny!

17 Jun 2023 at 10:53hrs | 594 Views

Biden 'wannabe dictator' - Producer fired

17 Jun 2023 at 10:17hrs | 848 Views

Mnangagwa right-hand man sends stern warning to Zanu-PF primaries' losers

17 Jun 2023 at 10:16hrs | 1695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days