CFI Housing project at Saturday Retreat Office
17 Jan 2018 at 05:47hrs | Views
I am writting this letter to inform you the shoddy deals being done by people at CFI offices.
They are charging late payment penalties to the people who are on there housing project. These are a poor people in coperatives and there exorbitent charges are a way of driving these poor people there stands and resale them to those land barons who have money.
These shed deals need to be investigate and those who are behind it to brought to book.
Source - Tapiwa Dandira
