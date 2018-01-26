Open Letter to President Mnangagwa

Opinion / Letters

Enos Denhere is a Motivational Speaker, Nation Builder and Life Coach Can be Contacted Email enosdenhere@gmail.com Call/app +263773894975

Zimbabwe is our motherland. I love Zimbabwe and my heart bleed foreseeing a better Zimbabwe for our future generation. Our Elders took over the reigns from colonial masters and we all celebrated because we were now in full ownership of our continent. When some people hear names of some African Presidents they will start to tremble. Zimbabwe our president is not a god but our head of state and here to serve us. This is open letter to my President . I am worried to see my country falling apart. My heart is crying for future generation. Many Zimbabweans are scattered abroad and majority have endured hardships, political unrest, drought, xenophobic and racism attacksMy President its high time your government present the opportunities to all Zimbabweans abroad, technocrats, youths and able-boded citizens to help our economy stabilize. Some fear to come back home because of the fear of unknown while others have genuine past political reasons during the time of ex President Robert Mugabe. Lets bury political difference for sake of progress and remember we have future generation. Its about future generation-our youth should be our priority. The fruits of our freedom from colonial bondage should be seen in developing our future generation. What are you going doing to do our Head of State in improving us youths. The youths are most disadvantaged citizens in our country. As youths we lack reprentation in government and all economical sector of the country and few youths who managed to make are greedy. I always tell people youth are not a security threat but they want to see development in future generation before they are lured into things which kills their destiny e.g drugs, prostitution, human trafficking, crime, involving in false religion which lead into believing in terrorism and no longer respecting humanity.I hate to see our Zimbabwe falling apart. Lets take out systems which are creating barriers of progress to our country. Remove customs duties in our borders which are causing our people to suffer as they pay all the money they have on customs duties and bribery.We need to see flexibility in taxes and not Zimra to be monster to our beloved citizens who want to try to enter into business . Our police force, zimra officials ,immigration officers, govt offices and private sector need reorientation on leadership/ clientèle skills. We need a system working for progress.What was happening in the past doesn't matter what matters is what are you going to do from point on? Let us bury the past forgive each other. We are Zimbabweans called by our motherland which is our country. We are one people. Let us unite. Your Excellency this the right hour of dawn as you extending a hand of invitation with warm welcome to all Zimbabweans abroad to come and invest home and stand against any system which hinders the progress of our Zimbabwe. Soon you will be handing the torch to youth for future generation but they you uplift. Elders you played your role for bringing freedom to Zimbabwe. Empowering its not always giving money or resources but its open door or policy which will create room for us youth to discover our potential. We need Youth to be involved in nation building and programs that seek to improve there well being. In targeting youth duty bearers we have to ensure there is gender equity and quality so that there are no disparities in our programs. Let's blend elders and youth in our government . Youth alone can cause discord also elders can't do it alone you need youth because they still have energy and fresh minds and zeal for work.All we need is as Zimbabwe is better a better perspective and management aligned to maximize what we have-application