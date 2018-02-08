Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Shipping container to Zimbabwe from UK - space available

3 hrs ago | Views
Dear Editor, may you publish this for me please? - Thank you!

If you want to ship your property to Zimbabwe from UK, here is an opportunity you cannot afford to miss.

I am returning to Zimbabwe and I have just filled a shipping container halfway.

There is space available. You can load sofas, fridges, cookers, e.t.c

If interested please call/app +447496794627 for quotation

Thank you!


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Diasporan
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Valentine special --stands forsale

Town house for sale

4 bed roomed house pumula south

Available is a room to rent

I phones 6 on sale

4 bed roomed house pumula south

For sale is toyota corolla

Timberland boots on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Court's order damages ZIMSEC beyond repair, says Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 618 Views

Chamisa meme goes viral

4 hrs ago | 2528 Views

Zuma resigns

5 hrs ago | 1813 Views

RIP Morgan Tsvangirai 'my Moses'

6 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Rest in peace Cde Tsvangirai - NPP

6 hrs ago | 2237 Views

MDC-T dies

7 hrs ago | 3851 Views

Tsvangirai dies at 65

7 hrs ago | 5187 Views

Deadline approaches for Zim Achievers Awards nominations

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

Student agreed to engage in sex with HIV+ boyfriend

10 hrs ago | 4229 Views

Cheating apostle tortured

10 hrs ago | 2485 Views

Wicknell mocks Parly Committee

10 hrs ago | 3416 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1676 Views

Obert Mpofu to be grilled like Chivayo on Monday

11 hrs ago | 2048 Views

MDC-T crisis deepens

11 hrs ago | 2201 Views

'Doctors at Mpilo hospital speak strictly Shona'

11 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Transform Zimbabwe fights ZIMSEC, Mavima

12 hrs ago | 978 Views

Mzembi mounts defence in graft trial

12 hrs ago | 550 Views

The Jacob Zuma Dilemma and the options for the ANC

12 hrs ago | 840 Views

Zimvigil Petition: UK Government to require new Zimbabwean regime to account for Gukurahundi genocide

12 hrs ago | 409 Views

Tsvangirai's family maintain sanctions on Elizabeth

12 hrs ago | 5471 Views

Zimbabwe opposition party appoints white VP

12 hrs ago | 6181 Views

Zinara's 'snow' graders attract Parly scorn

12 hrs ago | 592 Views

Soldier shoots wife over infidelity

12 hrs ago | 1809 Views

Mnangagwa promotes Zimondi

13 hrs ago | 3165 Views

BREAKING: No re-write of English Paper 2

13 hrs ago | 6726 Views

Electing military backed leader detrimental to the nation - political scientist

14 hrs ago | 1055 Views

PICTURES: Horrors of the new Zimbabwe school curriculum

14 hrs ago | 3730 Views

Mnangagwa not as feared as Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 4917 Views

Moyo disowns Khupe?

15 hrs ago | 3397 Views

Bulawayo town clerk dares police

15 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Zapu, Zanu-PF clash over voter slips

15 hrs ago | 875 Views

Eddie Cross has failed, says rival

15 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Sibanda tears into Thokozani Khupe

15 hrs ago | 3721 Views

Southern Africa Methodist University should be opened now Mr President!

15 hrs ago | 494 Views

Suspect nabbed after breaking out of police cells

16 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Zimbabwe is being betrayed by the MDC - The opposition must think outside the box

16 hrs ago | 1430 Views

MDC squabbles risk derailing the democratic struggle

17 hrs ago | 362 Views

Empower Bank must benefit all Zimbabwean youths, not a chosen few

17 hrs ago | 436 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba goes to Dubai

18 hrs ago | 2267 Views

Safeguard responds to increased number of break-ins in Harare

19 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Zuma face arrest today

19 hrs ago | 5679 Views

Veteran miners stempede for Zimbabwe comeback

19 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Churches warn MDC-T

19 hrs ago | 2044 Views

UK to deport 2,500 Zimbabweans

19 hrs ago | 4301 Views

Jonathan Moyo's STEM route abandoned

20 hrs ago | 2522 Views

ZIMRA and SMEs meeting in Filabusi

20 hrs ago | 620 Views

24% increase in human rights violations

20 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mantra of peaceful elections remains a pipe dream as violence rears ugly head

20 hrs ago | 419 Views

Lacoste, G40 tensions escalating in rural communities

20 hrs ago | 1755 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days