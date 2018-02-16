Latest News Editor's Choice


Tsvangirai's death must unite warring MDC leaders

5 hrs ago
EDITOR,

 As we celebrate the life of Morgan Tsvangirai, let us be reminded of the things he fought for.

The man fought for a better life for the people of Zimbabwe, from his days in the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, until his untimely death.

He may have made errors in trying to do good on a few occasions, but messages coming from all sectors of the Zimbabwean population prove beyond reasonable doubt that he was a man of the people. May His Soul Rest in Peace.

It remains to be seen if his unfortunate departure will reunite his lieutenants some of whom have seriously clashed of late.

It is my hope that Tsvangirai's death brings sense into those leaders who have been involved in the recent dog-eat-dog fights and bring back sanity into the party, which still has a realistic chance to wrestle power from Zanu-PF if the leaders reflect, realise that they need each other, and that the ordinary Zimbabweans need them to be pulling in the same direction to bring about a better life for all Zimbabweans.

I have always impressed on the top leaders of the party who I have access to that an MDC-led government can achieve far better that the change that people think Emmerson Mnangagwa can bring.

There are still a lot of reservations about the Mnangagwa administration within the international community, that is why most of them have insisted on a free and fair election as a condition for establishing full relations with Zimbabwe, but we all know that Zanu-PF is incapable of changing its ways.

The election has already lost credibility and will not inspire confidence in potential investors, if Zanu-PF successfully rigs again, a process that it has already started through intimidation and exploitation.

The MDC appeals more to the international community, and progress will commence the minute an MDC-led government assumes office. Zanu-PF has publicly admitted to borrowing some of MDC's policies and implemented them, but the copycat can never be as good as the original. But it takes an organised party to do what it takes to reach out to the people.

Kennedy Kaitano

Source - dailynews
Most Popular In 7 Days