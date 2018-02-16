Cable cars for Harare CBD

Opinion / Letters

Yesteryears, the late former Minister of Transport Hon. Enos Chikowore had suggested digging a canal to Chitungwiza to ease the transport problems associated with commuting from the dormitory town.The inhibiting problem was what to do with 'marine litter' on account of people throwing cocktails of trash like empty scuds into the canal.The boats would have plied Harare CBD to and fro connecting Chitungwiza. Sounds funny I suppose, but there is no fun because decongesting Harare CBD is even a 'harder' problem now. Maybe another funny idea would do, how about cable cars connecting Copacabana to Fourth Street terminus? Flyovers have proved useless as the case with Machipisa and Joina City flyovers that are white elephants to this day.The vehicular and human traffic in Harare CBD makes driving and walking a nightmare, the density is too high. It may sound expensive and insurmountable but the truth of the matter is the problem is getting worse by the day. Not a canal this time but cable cars, a bird's eye-view would be utter thrill for the cable-car commuters.The returns and effect are quite phenomenal, reduced accidents and a decongested CBD. Think big, cable cars will work. Forget mushikashika and shuttle kombis, cable cars are trending.Thomas Murisa. Harare.