Opinion / Letters

DearThis is an open letter to Nelson Chamisa. It's very shameful, disgusting, nauseating and embarrassing that a young and promising man like you condones violence worse still for purposes of political manoeuvre, ego and selfishness. Surely if recent events are a true reflection of your character and those who support you then you dont have any place in Zim's political podium as you belong to barbarians, thugs and dirty minded elitists with no respect for Ubuntu, your elders and even the dead!If at all you are as popular as you want the world to believe why having people terrorised and brutalised in your name. Honestly, your ambitions override your reasoning just like the former Dr. Amai.Please resign in shame and take a deserved break from politics.Concerned DemocratMunya Shumba