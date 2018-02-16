Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Letters

Open letter to Nelson Chamisa

11 hrs ago | Views
Dear

This is an open letter to Nelson Chamisa. It's very shameful, disgusting, nauseating and embarrassing that a young and promising man like you condones violence worse still for purposes of political manoeuvre, ego and selfishness. Surely if recent events are a true reflection of your character and those who support you then you dont have any place in Zim's political podium as you belong to barbarians, thugs and dirty minded elitists with no respect for Ubuntu, your elders and even the dead!

If at all you are as popular as you want the world to believe why having people terrorised and brutalised in your name. Honestly, your ambitions override your reasoning just like the former Dr. Amai.

Please resign in shame and take a deserved break from politics.

Concerned Democrat

Munya Shumba



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Munya Shumba
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments

Slimming belts on sale

Golf5 on sale

Kitchen units repairing

For sale is sofa

Helensvale house for sale - $1million

Nissan civilian bus

For sale are rompers

Training for making detergents


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects

13 mins ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers

15 mins ago | 45 Views

Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock

16 mins ago | 152 Views

Chiyangwa assaulted in SA

20 mins ago | 264 Views

Mugabe rejects birthday bash offer

21 mins ago | 349 Views

Tribal attack on Khupe attack draws fire

22 mins ago | 161 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Parly grilling over missing $15 billion

23 mins ago | 86 Views

Tsvangirai succession bombshell

24 mins ago | 359 Views

Chamisa vows to descend on party hooligans

27 mins ago | 123 Views

Gold panner, accomplice 'stone' neighbour to death over $18

27 mins ago | 48 Views

Small Chinese condoms irk Zimbabwean men

28 mins ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority conducts room survey

28 mins ago | 18 Views

School drags parents to court over fees

29 mins ago | 56 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mugabe on his birthday

30 mins ago | 65 Views

AMC car plant in the pipeline

31 mins ago | 85 Views

Obert Mpofu urges people to stop insulting each other

34 mins ago | 98 Views

'Chamisa sent thugs to kill me'

35 mins ago | 334 Views

Tsvangirai burial was never going to be complete without violence

37 mins ago | 181 Views

ICC team inspects Bulawayo venues

38 mins ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa presses Joram Gumbo over Chirundu-Beitbridge road dualisation

40 mins ago | 187 Views

NRZ set to make $1.1 million monthly

43 mins ago | 132 Views

Mai Chisamba to record two episodes in Bulawayo

45 mins ago | 51 Views

Angolans too strong for FC Platinum

46 mins ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa receives railway equipment from SA

47 mins ago | 148 Views

Doctors give govt 21-day ultimatum

48 mins ago | 147 Views

Aspiring nurses sue Parirenyatwa over training

49 mins ago | 112 Views

Warrant of arrest for bribe cop

49 mins ago | 154 Views

TM to pay fired line managers

50 mins ago | 123 Views

Zesa builds $7,5m plant for Beitbridge

51 mins ago | 79 Views

Man strikes fellow villager with axe over cigarette

52 mins ago | 71 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son, girlfriend caught up in cops and robbers shootout

53 mins ago | 340 Views

'Mnangagwa a tried, tested leader,' claims Mohadi

54 mins ago | 44 Views

Gutu quits 'violent' MDC-Chamisa

55 mins ago | 213 Views

Tsvangirai wanted passport for prophetic healing

56 mins ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa to address war vets' grievances

56 mins ago | 59 Views

Floods wreak havoc

57 mins ago | 90 Views

Zimra aim to enhance efficiency

57 mins ago | 28 Views

A befitting 'violent' farewell to an iconic boss

58 mins ago | 114 Views

Soldier loses service pistol in nightclub

59 mins ago | 124 Views

Machete wielding suspect shot dead by police

9 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai's current situation should be a concern to all women!

9 hrs ago | 3102 Views

PRC condemns all forms of violence

9 hrs ago | 577 Views

We must reject the politics of division and tribalism

11 hrs ago | 1753 Views

Mujuru not in MDC alliance

12 hrs ago | 2168 Views

African athletes shine in 2018 Winter Olympics

12 hrs ago | 637 Views

Two stray elephants gunned down

14 hrs ago | 1382 Views

'Learn to appreciate good deeds,' Adv. Mahere told

15 hrs ago | 3138 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son shot

15 hrs ago | 5831 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to pay bonuses

15 hrs ago | 2819 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days